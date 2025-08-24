Tommy Fleetwood Is Finally a PGA Tour Winner, and Also the FedEx Cup Champion
Tommy Fleetwood finally winning on the PGA Tour was apparently appointment television. Even LeBron James and Caitlin Clark were locked in.
They—and millions more—got what they wanted.
And Fleetwood himself, of course.
The 34-year-old Englishman, after 163 career Tour starts, claimed the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta by two strokes over Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley.
“You just keep learning, don’t you?” said Fleetwood, who finished at 18 under. “I think this one, I guess there was Travelers, there was Memphis, obviously plenty before. This probably wasn’t the most comfortable I’ve been here because, as they rack up, you obviously start to think of the things.”
MORE: Final results, payouts from the Tour Championship
Plus, the victory came with a boost. Fleetwood is now the season-long FedEx Cup champion, as the winner of the 2025 finale secured that designation, along with $10 million.
Entering the Tour Championship, Fleetwood had 43 top 10s on Tour with zero wins, the most all-time. Second on that list is Brett Quigley with 34.
Earlier this season, the world’s 10th-ranked player fumbled two prime opportunities to enter the winner’s circle. At the Travelers Championship in June, he was leading by one on the 72nd hole, but bogeyed the hole as his playing partner, Keegan Bradley, birdied it for the win. Then, Fleetwood lost the FedEx St. Jude Championship two weeks ago despite leading by two with three holes to play.
At East Lake, Fleetwood, who had led since Round 2, found himself in the same position: a two-stroke advantage by two with three to play. And it was smooth sailing from there.
After a bogey on No. 15, Fleetwood bounced back with a par at the par-4 16th. Then, on the next hole, he smashed a tee shot 311 yards down the middle en route to another par. On the 72nd hole, leading by three, he sliced his approach short of the green, chipped to 8 feet and two-putted for bogey, which was more than enough to cross the finish line.
“But I feel like I’ve had a great attitude throughout it all,” Fleetwood said. “I was a bit erratic today at times, and I was really proud of how I found my swing again on like the 11th hole, 12th hole. Changed my routine a little bit, and yeah—still, when you’ve lost it so many times, three-shot lead down the last doesn't feel like that many.”
Cantlay, meanwhile, bogeyed No. 15, essentially ending any hopes of catching Fleetwood. Henley finished T2 with Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler placed T4 with Cam Young and Corey Conners at 14 under.
Scheffler was first in the FedEx Cup standings entering the Tour Championship with five wins this season. However, everyone at East Lake began the tournament on equal footing. Had this been past years, he would have started the week at 10 under par for leading the FedEx Cup standings. If this were any season from 2007-18, he would have needed just to finish in the top 5 to secure the season-long title.
“I battled all week to give myself a chance,” Scheffler said after a final-round 68. “I wasn’t as sharp as I would have hoped to have. I had a good first round, but outside of that didn’t really play my best the first few days. Still gave myself a shot. Just needed a few better swings.”
And the new format, in which the champion of the 30-player event also notches the FedEx Cup, yielded a double victory for Fleetwood.
Earlier in the week, Fleetwood said it would be “funny” if his maiden win came with the FedEx Cup. And surely, he produced a comedic, long-awaited triumph—with loads of people cheering him on.
“It makes me a bit emotional,” he said. “I’m always lucky with the support that I get. I said this last month or so when I’ve been in contention, it’s been amazing, and to get the support like that is just so special, and I never want to lose that.”