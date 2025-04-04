Tony Finau Aces 16th Hole at TPC San Antonio
Just when he needed it most, Finau made a hole-in-one at the Valero Texas Open.
While flirting with the cut line during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Tony Finau made a hole-in-one on the 16th hole.
Finau, who had just bogeyed three consecutive holes to fall to 1-under on the round, stepped up to the 16th tee box a shot off of the projected cut line of 2-under for the tournament. The 35-year-old hit an incredible shot that ran for about ten yards on the green before dropping in the bottom of the cup.
Finau made par on both 17 and 18 to get in the clubhouse at 3-under, squarely inside the cut line.
