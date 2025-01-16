Tony Finau Reveals That He's Recovering From Offseason Surgery
Speaking ahead of his pre-tournament press conference at this week's American Express, Tony Finau revealed that he is still is in the process of recovering from offseason knee surgery.
"Yeah, well, the rehab's been a lot tougher process than really anything that I've done with my body. I haven't been apt to injury throughout my career, so this is kind of the first time that I've had to go through any type of surgery or anything like that," Finau said. "So, the rehab process has been grueling and tough, but one that I've been more than willing to do, and will continue to, to make sure that I'm as healthy as I can be and physically strong as I can be as I move forward in my career."
The six-time PGA Tour winner had surgery on his left knee to repair a torn meniscus and remove cartilage. This procedure was performed in October.
When asked if he was 100 percent, Finau said no, but declined to put an exact number on it.
"Yeah, I'm not going to put a number on it. I'm not 100 percent, but I don't know if anybody plays at a hundred percent really ever in the world of sports. There's always some nagging injury, it seems like, for everybody. Coming off this injury, I feel really good, I had a nice start, I feel like, at the Sentry, with how my body felt and how my game felt, and I'm looking forward to just building on that this week," he said.
Finau was also asked about 17-year-old Blades Brown making his professional debut on Thursday, and said that he'd likely have gone pro if he had the choice when he was Brown's age.
"Well, if I did say, 'Go to college,' I would be a hypocrite, because I didn't go to college," Finau said with a laugh. "So, being someone that turned pro at 17 years old, which I did, I didn't have the talent or I guess I didn't have the skills that this kid has, from what I've seen.
"But, yeah, I would say the same thing, you know, it's an incredible advantage, to be young and playing on the PGA TOUR at 17 years old, having an opportunity to play."
Finau will tee off for the American Express at 11:41 ET alongside Will Zalatoris at La Quinta Country Club for his first round.