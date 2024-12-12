Tony Finau Withdraws From Grant Thornton Invitational, Replaced by Daniel Berger
Tony Finau has withdrawn from the Grant Thornton Invitational.
The six-time PGA Tour winner, who was slated play alongside LPGA superstar Nelly Korda, is citing a knee injury as his reason for missing the event.
Finau has been at the forefront of the offseason news cycle in professional golf over the past weeks. The 35-year-old pulled out of last week’s Hero World Challenge, causing golf fans to speculate for the second straight offseason whether Finau may join LIV Golf. Finau, however, came out and vehemently denied those rumors.
“I’m more than happy where I'm at on the PGA Tour and looking forward to 2025. When I tee it up in Maui, it will all go away, so, I don’t worry about it one bit,” Finau said to Golfweek.
Finau will be replaced in the field by Daniel Berger, who has already made seven starts since September. The 31-year-old had a strong FedEx Cup Fall, securing his PGA Tour card by jumping to the 100th spot on the list from outside of the top 125 at the start of the fall.