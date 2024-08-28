Tour Championship Power Rankings: Scheffler Looks Ready to Complete Historic Season
Welcome to Power Rankings, a weekly feature on SI Golf from our partners at KeyCompete. This week the top 30 players in the regular-season points list head to the season and FedEx Cup finale, the Tour Championship at East Lake. Here’s how our model sees it shaping up.
Tour Championship Preview
Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club is historic and renowned for its challenging layout. Designed by Donald Ross in 1904 and renovated by Andrew Green in recent years, the course blends traditional charm with modern challenges. Green’s updates have lengthened the course and redesigned several putting surfaces, enhancing difficulty while preserving classic character. Players will face a new-look course this week, a par-71 that includes a fresh par 5. Here’s how our model sees it playing out.
KeyCompete’s Tour Championship Power Rankings (WITHOUT STARTING STROKES)
1. Scottie Scheffler (+400) - Combination of consistency and power (and a two-shot lead straight out of the gate) make him our favorite. His remarkable season, highlighted by six wins, would make him a worthy champion.
2. Xander Schauffele (+400) - Riding the wave of a historic, two-major season. He’s also a horse for the course, as he’s never finished worse than T7 in the Tour Championship, dating back to 2017.
3. Sam Burns (+1800) - Has flashed impressive form and aggressive play throughout the season. Enters the week hot, with two straight top-5 finishes.
4. Sungjae Im (+2200) - Steady and disciplined. Could surprise.
5. Tony Finau (+2000) - Power and accuracy are a good match for East Lake.
6. Ludvig Åberg (+1600) - Continuing a breakout year that began Sunday at Augusta National. T2 last week.
7. Patrick Cantlay (+2000) - A previous Tour Championship winner, experience and skill set make him a strong bet once again.
8. Rory McIlroy (+1000) - Proven history at East Lake and a strong season overall despite a few near-misses. Blend of power and precision remain unmatched.
9. Wyndham Clark (+2000) - Regaining form after drifting a bit during summer majors.
10. Collin Morikawa (+2000) - Flashed at the majors this year with nothing to show for it. Strengths should be a good match for East Lake.
2024 BMW Championship Recap
Keegan Bradley scored a truly stunning victory at the BMW (pre-tournament odds had him at +10000). He moved from 50th to fourth in the FedEx and may have also played his way into consideration for a spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team, where he’s already slated to be an assistant captain.
KeyCompete had a solid week and brought our season-long record to 156-83.
