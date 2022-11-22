In the first of a series on where the SI Golf team is teeing it up, Alex Miceli shares why he thinks the gem of Pinehurst Resort is its less-celebrated No. 1 course.

Who knows how full the pines were when Donald Ross put his oxen to work, but today they frame No. 1 beautifully. Courtesy of Pinehurst Resort

There are many reasons to play Pinehurst No. 1.

The first is obvious—famed architect Donald Ross’s hands are all over this first course built at the Sandhills resort.

Ross, one of the true architectural geniuses of his time, created a course that is fun but challenging, all with the assistance of oxen rather than heavy machinery.

Scottish by birth, Ross knew how a golf course should reflect the flow of the land and thought No. 1 was finished at the turn of the century when he took two nines and combined them into one. The course you step on today is very much like the Ross design of yesteryear.

Then there's the history of who has played No. 1, but maybe the question should be who hasn’t played it.

A who’s-who of golf have stepped on No. 1 at one time or another, from Walter J. Travis to Arnold Palmer.

Add in Chick Evans, Francis Ouimet, Ed Furgol, Frank Stranahan, Harvie Ward, Bill Campbell and Jack Nicklaus, all winners of the North & South Amateur before 1960 and all experienced what Ross did.

The 18th at Pinehurst No. 1. Courtesy of Pinehurst Resort

But maybe the best part of No. 1, once you get past the hustle and bustle of the resort, is the complete calm and serenity over most of the 18 holes.

Meandering through the pine trees, which I’m sure were not there to the extent they are now when Ross designed it, No. 1 is right in front of you to enjoy.

It is not tricky and not cruel, but can lull you into a false sense of security, right before you write a double bogey down on your card.

You can’t fake your way around No. 1; it’s a full-time job which requires your upmost attention.

A look from behind the 10th green at No. 1. Courtesy of Pinehurst Resort

It also is enjoyable for all ages and handicaps, like most of Ross' courses, as you can play it or attack it in different ways and be successful.

So, in the end, a trip to Pinehurst Resort usually must include a round at No. 2, the more famous Ross masterpiece which has hosted three U.S. Opens.

But for my money, I could play No. 1 every day and never think about the other courses at Pinehurst.