SI

Trump Doral to Welcome Old Sponsor for New PGA Tour Event, Per Report

The Tour is returning to the course for the first time since 2016 after playing there every year since 1962, with the same title sponsor as when it left a decade ago.

Max Schreiber

The PGA Tour will return to Trump Doral in 2026, bumping the amount of signature events to nine.
The PGA Tour will return to Trump Doral in 2026, bumping the amount of signature events to nine. / Getty Images

Out with the old, in with the new. Or, in this case, more of the same. 

According to the Sports Business Journal, Cadillac will be the title sponsor of the new Miami Championship at Trump Doral, a $20 million signature event, in 2026. The PGA Tour reportedly hasn’t confirmed the deal yet. 

The Tour is returning to the course for the first time since 2016 after playing there every year since 1962.

Sign Up Now. SI Golf Newsletters. Sports Illustrated’s Free Golf Newsletters. dark

From 2011 to 2016, Doral was home to the WGC Cadillac Championship. When the Tour left the Blue Monster, many thought it was because the circuit didn’t want to be involved with Donald Trump, who was running for president at the time. However, the Tour claimed it was because Cadillac didn’t renew its sponsorship and a replacement couldn’t be found. 

The tournament will be held from April 30 to May 3.

Published |Modified
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

Home/Golf