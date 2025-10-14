Trump Doral to Welcome Old Sponsor for New PGA Tour Event, Per Report
Out with the old, in with the new. Or, in this case, more of the same.
According to the Sports Business Journal, Cadillac will be the title sponsor of the new Miami Championship at Trump Doral, a $20 million signature event, in 2026. The PGA Tour reportedly hasn’t confirmed the deal yet.
The Tour is returning to the course for the first time since 2016 after playing there every year since 1962.
From 2011 to 2016, Doral was home to the WGC Cadillac Championship. When the Tour left the Blue Monster, many thought it was because the circuit didn’t want to be involved with Donald Trump, who was running for president at the time. However, the Tour claimed it was because Cadillac didn’t renew its sponsorship and a replacement couldn’t be found.
The tournament will be held from April 30 to May 3.