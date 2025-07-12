Two Ex-Tennis Prodigies Lead the Evian Championship, an LPGA Major Championship
On the same day of Wimbledon’s women’s championship, two former tennis prodigies are also on the brink of a major title.
Cara Gainer and Gabriela Ruffels co-lead the Amundi Evian Championship, the LPGA’s fourth major championship of the season, in France.
The two hold a one-stroke lead over Minjee Lee, the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner, world No. 2-ranked Jeeno Thitikul, Somi Lee and Grace Kim.
Both Gainer, a 29-year-old from England, and Ruffels, a 25-year-old from Australia, once had dreams of competing on the WTA instead of the LPGA. However, they began playing golf at age 14, changing the course of their lives.
“Tennis was I guess was my first love,” Gainer said, the world No. 129. “I do still really enjoy it. I don’t really play anymore but I love to watch it. Obviously, Wimbledon is on this week so that’s my evening.
“Yeah, I guess it wasn't working out with the tennis. Wasn’t going to quite make it as a professional, and I sort of got to a point where I was kind of burning out. Luckily, I had golf as a second option. I guess going all right so far.”
Ruffels, the world’s 71st-ranked golfer, was the No. 1 junior tennis player in Australia. But shortly after switching to golf, she won the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur.
Before the Evian Championship, she made a trip to Wimbledon as a guest of doubles great Todd Woodbridge.
“It was really cool to be in a different perspective, put yourself outside the ropes a little bit and watch another sport compete," Ruffels said. "I got a lot from that, and yeah, thanks to Todd were able to go to the members' only area, which was such a cool experience.
“It was great to relax and not touch the clubs for a few days and get over jet lag. Seems to have worked this week.”
Indeed. And though they won’t be eating strawberries and whipped cream on Sunday, winning one of women’s golf’s most prestigious championships is a perfect consolation.