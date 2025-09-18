Two Notable Golf Brands Have Teamed Up With the NFL
Officially licensed NFL gear has come a long way.
As a lifelong Bengals fan (hold your laughter please, it’s been a rough week), I can remember as a kid having a few tchotchkes that were officially licensed by the league. A key chain, some stickers, one of those little plastic helmets from a drug store vending machine.
Team goodies have come a long way since. Respected brands are now getting into the licensed-gear game, which is great news for fans who want to rep their team beyond three hours on fall and winter Sundays.
Two golf brands with new NFL affiliations allow you to take your team allegiances to the course.
Johnnie-O
In 2005, John O’Donnell left the corporate world to make golf shirts, and the business that began with sales out of a car grew into an established brand with collaborations including Major League Baseball, the NHL and top colleges.
Now, as the company turns 20, licensed NFL apparel has been added to Johnnie-O’s stable.
“To be part of something as iconic and unifying as the NFL is a milestone for our brand and a true pinch-me moment,” O’Donnell said. “I grew up a die-hard Chicago Bears fan, so this collaboration hits close to home.”
Johnnie-O’s NFL line has 29 different styles for both men and women, ranging from polos to quarter-zips to elevated lifestyle apparel. I’m partial to the Stetson Performance Mesh polo ($130) and the Motion Performance quarter-zip ($148) for those fall Saturday rounds that start out cool but can maybe allow for shedding a layer later.
Check out the full NFL line at johnnie-o.com; items are also sold through other major retailers, plus NFL team stores and websites.
Swag Golf
Seven-year-old Swag Golf, based out of Northbrook, Ill. (another golf company with some affinity for the Bears), has carved out its niche in golf with brash accessories and putters with flair.
You’ll see Swag’s style on display next week at Bethpage with the U.S. Ryder Cup team’s distinctive golf bags, and now the company also has NFL covers with unmistakable style.
"These headcovers reflect the vibe you get when you step into your team’s stadium,” said Swag Golf founder Nick Venson. “We didn't want to slap a logo on leather for fans. We wanted to bring the energy fans enjoy on Sundays to the course.”
Its Buffalo Bills fairway cover is a prime example, with text reading "Absolutely NO funnels, dizzy bats or table slamming. Violators subject to ejection. No refunds!” (If you know, you know.)
Most driver and fairway covers are $99.99 and can be purchased at swaggolf.com.