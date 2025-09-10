Tyrrell Hatton Shared Every Detail of 'Messy Night' After Making Ryder Cup Team
Work hard, play hard. Tyrrell Hatton may have gone a little too far with it.
The LIV golfer automatically qualified for the European Ryder Cup team despite limited points-earning opportunities, as LIV events do not offer Ryder Cup points. But the Englishman made his fourth European squad by winning the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic in January and then placing T-14, T60, T4 and T16 in this year's majors. But after the British Open, he thought he hadn't done enough to make the team at Bethpage.
But a few weeks later, European captain Luke Donald gave Hatton the news he was hoping for.
“He called me to say that the guys weren’t earning [Ryder Cup] points in [the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship] Atlanta, and I’d actually made the team automatically,” Hatton said.
“That was a very nice phone call to receive, and I was very—yeah, I was over the moon to be honest. ... Yeah, that was a messy night.”
How messy? Hatton gave a vivid account of drinks that flowed that evening, and how it all ended.
“When I get back into the room, I fell across the bed sideways, and face down in that position, and then I had woken myself up throwing up in that position,” the 33-year-old said. “And I had then fallen back asleep in that position, and then as I’d woken up, I had gotten sick all down my arms, both sides, all down my shirt.
“I get off the bed and walk around to the bathroom, look in the mirror, and I’m sick in my face, in my bed. How I set an alarm to make a flight in a few hours time, I don't know.
“But yeah, then waking up in a slightly more sober state was horrendous, and having to clean up that—I mean, I ended up calling [wife] Emily, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ I was rushing to make the room somewhat acceptable before leaving.
“So yeah, I ended up stripping in the bed, leaving some cash and a note, saying, ‘I was really sorry, I was sick in the bed in the night, please throw it in the trash.’ I feel like I did the right thing, but obviously, in a pretty bad state.”
Thankfully, for the European team, Hatton plans to dial it back a bit in New York.
“I don’t ever want to get to that state again, to be honest,” he said.