The U.S. Ryder Cup Team's Preparation Is Radically Different From Europe

In a new Dan's Golf World Show, a closer look at how the Ryder Cup teams are getting ready for next week's showdown at Bethpage Black.

This time last year, Scottie Scheffler was coasting after a dominant 2024 season. In 2025, he’s winning tournaments he never expected to enter.

Scheffler showed up at the Procore Championship looking for something more than a tournament win: a bonding opportunity with the rest of the U.S. Ryder Cup team. With the exceptions of Bryson DeChambeau, who no longer has a PGA Tour card, and Xander Schauffele, who was out for the birth of his child, every American made the trip to Napa.

Unlike Europe’s shaky warmup at Wentworth, every U.S. player in the field made the cut. Scheffler capped the week by winning outright after Ben Griffin lipped out a short putt that would have forced a playoff.

The U.S. team's preparation is much different from Europe, and it's a big theme in the new episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show.

In addition, last week it seemed odd to see these huge names in the field, because it was the start of the FedEx Fall events on the PGA Tour. In these tournaments, players compete for FedEx Cup points just as they do in the summer. Most are looking to improve their position on the points list, and perhaps earn spots into signature events and other tournaments in 2026.

What the full episode above, and look for more new episodes of the Dan's Golf World Show on SI Golf.

