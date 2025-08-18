U.S. Ryder Cup Team Uniforms Revealed by Ralph Lauren
The uniforms are here for what the U.S. Ryder Cup team hopes to wear to victory next month in New York.
For the seventh time, Ralph Lauren is partnering with the PGA of America as the official outfitter of the U.S. team, providing uniforms and outerwear for play as well as tailored clothing for the Ryder Cup opening ceremony, welcome dinner and the team’s arrival to Farmingdale, N.Y.
The matches are Sept. 26-28.
“Your look emphasizes your performance. Especially in the Ryder Cup, you are representing your country, and your uniform emphasizes that,” U.S. team captain Keegan Bradley said. “Putting the Ralph Lauren uniforms on, you feel proud, and you feel ready. Look good, feel good, you know.”
According to Ralph Lauren, the team’s on-course uniforms are “designed to reflect the unity, sportsmanship and spirit of the U.S. team and combine the rich heritage of the greatest team event in golf with innovative performance fabrics in a palette of red, white and blue.”
The uniforms include adaptable layering pieces and weather-ready designs from cashmere hoodies to vests, half-zips and wind-resistant jackets.
David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer, Ralph Lauren
“We are so proud to outfit the U.S. Ryder Cup team—it is an incredible honor,” said David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer for Ralph Lauren. “In the game of golf, there is nothing more exciting or unifying than the Ryder Cup, and Bethpage is going to be lit up with New York’s electric energy. We wanted the U.S. team—some of the best players in the world—to look and feel their best as they represent our country on the world stage.”
Ralph Lauren also has a commemorative collection for men and women with highlight pieces including a satin jacket featuring embroidered New York and golf motifs, its iconic Polo Bear in the U.S. team uniform standing next to Bethpage Black’s legendary course signage and novelty prints and graphics such as a “13th Man” camp shirt in a nod to the home fans.
The Ralph Lauren Ryder Cup Collection is available at RalphLauren.com, Shop.RyderCup.com and select golf clubs, resorts, retail outlets and Bloomingdales.