On Home Soil, the U.S. Solheim Cup Team Hopes to End a Seven-Year Drought
GAINESVILLE, Va. — The Solheim Cup starts Friday on the banks of Lake Manassas at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club about 40 miles west of Washington, D.C., a one-year-later rematch of Stacy Lewis’s U.S. team against Suzann Pettersen's European team after a 14-14 tie in Spain in 2023.
Given that tie, which allowed Europe to retain the Cup because of its win in 2021, the home Americans have adopted the motto of “unfinished business” this week. The U.S. hasn't won since 2017 in Des Moines, so Lewis hopes that attitude plus a good team vibe can end the longest drought for either side in the 34-year history of the matches.
“These girls, they want that trophy, and they want to win. They'll talk about it occasionally, but I just think they need to enjoy themselves and they need to have fun and they need to be relaxed,” Lewis said. “From what I've seen out of Solheim Cups and teams that I've been on, the ones that are more relaxed, the ones that are having fun behind the scenes, those are the ones that I've been on winning teams.”
Her most veteran player, seven-time Solheim Cupper Lexi Thompson, shared during her pre-tournament press conference that she has yet to get emotional this week, but sees the event as a chance to enjoy and savor the moments at hand.
“I've just been having a lot of fun alongside my teammates and assistant captains and captain. But just really embracing the moment,” Thompson said. “This is my favorite event that I've ever played in my career. So enjoying the fans out there, signing the autographs, hearing the slow chants out there right now building up. So just enjoying every step along the way.
For Europe's Carlota Ciganda, it's still special to look back on clinching last year's event in her native Spain at Finca Cortesin, but she knows there's a formidable U.S. team which includes world No. 1 Nelly Korda, No. 2 Lilia Vu, and No. 9 Rose Zhang.
“Spain, obviously it was amazing to finish like that in my home country with my family, my friends, a lot of home crowd watching. Very, very special,” Ciganda said. "It is a new week. I'm ready for this week. I love playing Solheim Cups. I think playing in the States is beautiful as well. You have a lot of motivation to win here.”
The motivation can come from younger generations, too. The Ping Junior Solheim Cup was played on Monday and Tuesday in Arlington, Va., with the U.S. team winning in record fashion, 18½ to 5½. A Spanish player for the Junior European team named Martina Navarro Navarro was a spectator at last year's Solheim Cup and met Ciganda—her hero—at Thursday's opening ceremonies.
“When I got selected for this event I was so excited because I knew I would get a chance to finally meet Carlota,” she said. "How she finished to win last year, it was so amazing. It was incredible to see her as I was there with all my best friends. She has that Spanish spirit which I really like and she doesn't quit, she fights to the end.”
Lewis expects the same fight from the U.S. before a partisan crowd, but is trying to foster a relaxed, supportive team spirit?
“We put a lot of emphasis in what's going on in the team room, what's going on in the bus. They asked for a karaoke machine; I'll get you a karaoke machine,” Lewis said. “I don't care, just whatever they need to do to help them stay relaxed.”
On the other side, Pettersen is relishing the chance to keep the European streak going while playing a road game.
“Obviously being back here in the U.S., it's different. We're all aware of that. At the same time, I think it's a great challenge to try and go out there again and get the job done,” Pettersen said.
Europe has won two of the last three Solheim Cups played in the U.S.