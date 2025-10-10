Take A Tour Like No Other of This Exclusive New York-Area Golf Club
Ever wanted to see inside one of the New York area's most exclusive and storied clubs?
Welcome inside the gates at Liberty National.
In the latest in our "Course Wonders" video series, discover breathtaking Liberty National Golf Club—home to PGA Tour legends, jaw-dropping skyline views, and one of golf’s most exclusive memberships. In Course Wonders, we explore the most beautiful and iconic courses in the world, and Liberty National indeed fits the bill. We think you'll enjoy Sports Illustrated's exclusive trip through the club and around the golf course. Watch the full video above.
About Liberty National Golf Club
Liberty National opened in 2006, and it continues to be guided by the vision and leadership of former Reebok Founder/Chairman & CEO Paul Fireman and his son Dan Fireman, who serves as the tour guide in Sports Illustrated's Course Wonders video.
It's 15-minute boat ride from lower Manhattan and located within the cultural and financial epicenter of the world, Liberty National proudly says that its membership reflects its environment.
The 18-hole Championship Golf Course was a collaboration between 1992 U.S. Open Champion Tom Kite and Bob Cupp. Kite & Cupp's parkland links style layout honors the site's cultural heritage, aesthetic principles and elements of light and shadows. Golfers take in views of the Statue of Liberty, the New York Harbor, Manhattan Skyline and the Verrazano Narrows Bridge.
Notable Events at Liberty National
FedEx Cup Playoffs: 2009, 2013, 2019, 2021
Presidents Cup: 2017
Mizuho Americas Open: 2023, 2024, 2025