Publish date:
Former Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Santonio Holmes Has a Sweet Swing, Passion for Golf
The former Pittsburgh great participated in the annual NFL Draft Pro-Am at Firestone CC.
Santonio Holmes, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP, participated in the annual NFL Draft Pro-Am at Firestone CC. Turns out he's playing a lot of golf these days, and his love of the game (and his sweet swing) are apparent in the video above.
Related: More NFL Alumni Coverage on Morning Read