    • October 28, 2021
    Former Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Santonio Holmes Has a Sweet Swing, Passion for Golf

    The former Pittsburgh great participated in the annual NFL Draft Pro-Am at Firestone CC.
    Author:

    Santonio Holmes, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP, participated in the annual NFL Draft Pro-Am at Firestone CC. Turns out he's playing a lot of golf these days, and his love of the game (and his sweet swing) are apparent in the video above. 

