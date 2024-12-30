Viktor Hovland’s Status for Season Opener Uncertain After Fracturing Pinky Toe
Scottie Scheffler isn't the only one who suffered a bizarre at-home injury during the holidays.
Viktor Hovland posted a screenshot of an x-ray last week that revealed an apparent left pinky toe injury with the caption, “Bed frame 1-0 me.”
The 27-year-old Norwegian confirmed to Eurosport that he suffered the fracture due to an “unpleasant encounter” with the edge of his bed.
Hovland added that his status for this week's season-opening Sentry is still up in the air and hopes “taping and painkillers will be enough for him to get through the week without major problems.”
After winning the seasonlong FedExCup title in 2023, Hovland, the world No. 8, is coming off a down year in 2024 in which he had just two top-10 finishes in 16 starts.
Now, his bounce-back campaign may be delayed.
Meanwhile, in light of all the injuries before the season opener, Collin Morikawa commented on Hovland's X-ray post, saying, “I’m wrapping myself in some bubble wrap on the way to Hawaii.”