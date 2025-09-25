Viktor Hovland Too Busy Thinking About UFOs to Worry About Ryder Cup Hecklers
The Ryder Cup is almost here and all the participating golfers are at Bethpage ahead of the tournament getting booed during pratice, wearing sneakers to fancy dinners and talking about aliens.
Well, maybe the last one is really only one golfer. Specifically, Viktor Hovland who was paired up with Ludvig Åberg at the last Ryder Cup. During Åberg's media session on Wednesday he revealed that Hovland had been talking to him about UFOs, a subject Hovland had previously mentioned during his Masters press conference back in April.
"He's always into sort of the UFO deals and all those things," said Åberg. "It's quite interesting. I'm not quite down that road just yet. If I hang out with him long enough I might be but you never really know where it's gonna go, which is quite interesting."
Hovland was then in turned ask, "What's up with that?" at his own press conference on Thursday morning and gave a delightful answer.
"What's up with that," said Hovland, laughing. "Yeah. That's the question isn't it? What is up with that?"
Of course, Hovland's thoughts are not limited to wondering if the truth is out there. Asked about how he would react to fans who were rooting against him this week, Hovland gave another memorable answer.
"There's going to be some comments here and there," said Hovland. "They won't really come close to the thoughts that I have in my own head so I think I'll just laugh it off for the most part."
I should be an interesting weekend. In Hovland's head at least. Who knows about the golf?