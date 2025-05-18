Volunteer Goes to Extreme Lengths to Take Home Rory McIlroy Souvenir at PGA
In the final round of the PGA Championship, the telecast caught a volunteer doing something he likely wasn’t supposed to.
A PGA Championship volunteer wanted a piece of Rory McIlroy memorabilia.
To get it, he had to get a little wet.
In the final round at Quail Hollow, McIlroy hit a water ball on the par-4 14th en route to a bogey. However, a volunteer on the green stuck his arm in the water beside the putting surface to snag a souvenir from the reigning Masters champion. Then, he put the ball in his pocket.
Is that allowed? Likely not. And if the volunteer was trying to get away with murder, he didn’t, because the ESPN telecast caught him in the act.
Busted.
