Waste Management Phoenix Open Is Trying to Reduce Rowdy Fan Behavior
Over the past few years, the Waste Management Phoenix Open has earned the reputation of being one of the most exciting events for fans to attend during the course of the PGA Tour season.
Last year, the event at times lost control of the partying and fan behavior, which caused some tense moments between fans and players.
At one point, alcohol sales were cut off across the course.
Players were forced to ask fans to be quiet while over their shots. At one point, Billy Horschel told a fan to "shut the hell up". (Warning: the below tweets contain profanity)
On Monday, the Thunderbirds, who are the hosts of the event, issued a statement assuring all parties involved that the issues will be addressed in 2025.
“Each and every year, The Thunderbirds review the previous tournament and look for ways to improve,” said Tournament chairman Matt Mooney. “We’ve been working closely with the PGA Tour, Scottsdale Police and Fire, title sponsor WM and our other valued partners to make impactful changes for 2025. We are excited to announce these enhancements as the countdown to ‘The People’s Open’ begins.”
Mooney added that a new entrance will be added to unclog fan traffic when entering the property and create a shorter walk to the busier areas of the golf course.
“The additional entrance will significantly improve the flow of fans entering and exiting TPC Scottsdale. This entrance will provide relief at our main entrance and offer a much shorter walk for those fans in high-demand areas near holes 16, 17 and 18.”
“We understand the importance of ease and accessibility for our fans to navigate the golf course. Expanding these key walkways and repositioning some of our vendors, particularly around high-traffic areas like the 16th and 10th holes, will provide fans better access to popular venues and viewing areas", Mooney added.
The tournament will also switch to a digital ticket system, which they anticipate will give them the ability to control the amount of spectators entering the grounds on a given day.
With less people in the crowd, more entrances to spread out the foot traffic and hopefully better weather, golf fans should be treated to a much more enjoyable Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2025.