Watch: Rory McIlroy Hits Shot From Rough, Another Ball Pops Up
The Northern Irishman had a moment rarely seen in golf on the 11th hole Saturday at the British Open, generating chuckles from the gallery.
Don’t see this very often—if ever.
On Royal Portrush’s par-4 11th, Rory McIlroy sliced his tee shot. Then, when the Northern Irishman hit his approach, a second ball popped out immediately after making contact with his.
It looked like a magic trick.
McIlroy picked it up, perplexed by what just happened, with his several chuckles from his hometown gallery.
The world No. 2 bogeyed the hole, but gained two strokes back on the par-5 12th with a 56-foot eagle putt.
