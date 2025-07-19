SI

Watch: Rory McIlroy Hits Shot From Rough, Another Ball Pops Up

The Northern Irishman had a moment rarely seen in golf on the 11th hole Saturday at the British Open, generating chuckles from the gallery.

Max Schreiber

Rory McIlroy hit a shot Saturday at the British Open and another ball popped up.
Don’t see this very often—if ever. 

On Royal Portrush’s par-4 11th, Rory McIlroy sliced his tee shot. Then, when the Northern Irishman hit his approach, a second ball popped out immediately after making contact with his. 

It looked like a magic trick. 

McIlroy picked it up, perplexed by what just happened, with his several chuckles from his hometown gallery. 

The world No. 2 bogeyed the hole, but gained two strokes back on the par-5 12th with a 56-foot eagle putt. 

