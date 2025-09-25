Why Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas Are Leading Off for the U.S. at the Ryder Cup
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — The decision apparently was not difficult at all. U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, in fact, suggested it has been known for some time.
Bryson DeChambeau will be on the first tee for the Americans on Friday morning when the Ryder Cup begins at Bethpage Black with partner Justin Thomas.
They will take on the formidable European duo of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton on a soggy Bethpage course that promises to be loud and boisterous from pre-dawn hours and beyond.
“Besides the fact that he’s a world-class player and one of our best players on the team ... we wanted to send out a fiery group to lead us out with these fans that have been waiting two years—more than that, 15 years, to see this tournament play,” Bradley said after the four foursomes pairings were announced.
“Like I said, Bryson just relishes in these opportunities. He wants them. He’s one of these guys where you hear on a basketball team who wants the ball for the last shot. He’s one of those guys and so is Justin. Let’s not forget, Justin is the heartbeat of our team. They are to go out and be a really tough team to beat.”
So is Rahm and Hatton, who led off the European surge in Rome two years ago and have been a solid team across several Ryder Cups.
The Europeans went 4–0 to begin the Ryder Cup two years ago and 7–1 overall in foursomes. Two years prior, the roles were reversed, as the Americans raced to a 3–1 lead and went 6–2 in the format.
“They were really excited,” Bradley said. “They have known for a long time. I’m really just really proud of Bryson and Justin.
“They both have been: Put me with anybody, I just want to win. When we came to them about playing together, they were just so thrilled. It’s a fiery group. It’s a group that can go out and lead our team, and excited to see them do that.”
DeChambeau practiced in the same group this week with Thomas, Ben Griffin and Cameron Young—the latter two are sitting out the morning session.
“Very excited,” said Thomas, who is playing in his fourth Ryder Cup. “I’m stoked to be playing with Bryson. I think trying to set the tone in that first match is always important. I think all of us were in agreement that Bryson needed to be in that first match, and being his partner, I’m very excited that we get to do that together.”
In the second match, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick will take on Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley. The third match is Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood versus Collin Morikawa and Harris English. And going off last is Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
Neither captain would disclose if any players would sit out both sessions on Friday. The four-ball pairings are due at 11:40 a.m. with the first afternoon tee time set to begin at 12:25.
Although in foursomes (alternate shot) only one player for each team will tee off on the first hole. Bradley didn’t disclose who it would be but he said if it’s DeChambeau, he has his blessing to try and drive the par-4 1st green—which obviously is something that would get the crowd fired up.
“Let him get up there,” Bradley said. “We want him to do what he does, and he got up there today and hammered one right in the in front of the green. Bryson thrives under this sort of atmosphere. For me when I would go out on these first tees, I would be very nervous and didn't know what to expect.
“I see Bryson and I can see him walking out there just relishing the moment and relishing the chance to get up there and hit that shot. Bryson has been a leader in our room. He’s been an incredible teammate. What a better two guys to lead our team out tomorrow than Justin and Bryson.”