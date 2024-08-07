Wyndham Championship Power Rankings: Target Consistency and Experience at Sedgefield
Welcome to Power Rankings, a weekly feature on SI Golf from our partners at KeyCompete. This week the PGA Tour is off, while 60 of the top players in the world head to Paris to compete in the Olympics. Here’s how our model sees the Olympic competition shaping up.
2024 Wyndham Championship Preview
Established in 1926 and designed by the legendary Donald Ross, Sedgefield Country Club offers a classic par-70 layout that spans 7,131 yards. Known for its strategic design and undulating greens, the course demands precision and finesse from tee to green. Recent renovations have enhanced its playability while maintaining the integrity of Ross's original vision, making it a favorite among players and spectators alike. This week it’s the final stop for the PGA Tour regular season, and a last chance for players on the bubble to crack the top 70 in the season-long standings and qualify for the playoffs. Here are 10 players our model likes this week:
KeyCompete’s 2024 Wyndham Championship Power Rankings
1. Sungjae Im (+1200) - Consistent performances and ability to thrive under pressure make him a standout. Ball-striking and putting are his key weapons.
2. Billy Horschel (+2200) - Experience and tenacity make him formidable on any course, including the nuanced challenges of Sedgefield. T2 at The Open in his last appearance, and will be interesting to see how he responds following a major-championship near miss.
3. Cam Davis (+4000) - Winner in June at the Rocket Mortgage Classic Can capitalize on scoring opportunities and currently enjoys the third-highest SG total in this field.
4. Si Woo Kim (+2200) - Creative shot-making and fearless approach are his calling cards. Our model says that’s a good mix at Sedgefield.
5. Shane Lowry (+2500) - Precise iron play and seasoned approach make him a contender. Was the 36-hole leader before weather blew him off course at the Open.
6. Thomas Detry (+4500) - Steady. Grinder. A dark horse. T9 at last week's Olympics.
7. JT Poston (+6000) - Ability to navigate the nuances of the course and capitalize on scoring opportunities make him compelling. Winner here in 2019.
8. Akshay Bhatia (+3500) - Rising star known for his exceptional ball-striking and maturity beyond his years, Won the Valero but has endured a slight recent downturn.
9. Cameron Young (+3000) - Powerful game and should be feeling confident. Still seeking breakthrough PGA Tour title. .
10. Brian Harman (+2500) - Known for consistency and ability to contend on various PGA Tour setups. Strategic approach makes him dangerous.
2024 Paris Olympics Recap
Scottie Scheffler's victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics was a testament to his resilience and exceptional skill under pressure. Heading into Sunday's final round, Scheffler found himself trailing, but a stunning 9-under round closed the deficit and earned a gold medal. It’s another feather in his cap during a career that is still ascending.
