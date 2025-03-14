SI

Wyndham Clark Withdraws From Players Championship With Neck Injury

The 2023 U.S. Open champion pulled out of the Players Championship halfway through his second round.

Wyndham Clark has withdrawn from the 2025 Players Championship.
Wyndham Clark, who finished runner-up at last year's Players Championship, withdrew from the event during the second round Friday with a neck injury.

Clark, No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking, began the afternoon at even par, having shot a respectable 72 in Thursday’s early wave, but when he teed off was 11 shots back of the lead held by Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia.

The 2023 U.S. Open champion struggled through his front nine, making a double-bogey 7 on the 2nd hole as well as bogeys on Nos. 3 and 5. Clark then made par at 9, making the turn at 4 over, 15 shots back of the lead.

Jason Day withdrew before his tee time Thursday morning due to a stomach bug.

