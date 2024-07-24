SI

Xander Schauffele Reveals the First Thing He Drank Out of the Claret Jug

Schauffele is enjoying the fruits of his summer, and in an interview with SI he also discussed the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Jeff Ritter

Jul 21, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; Xander Schauffele celebrates with Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Xander Schauffele recently wrapped up a major championship season that included two titles, including a two-shot victory last weekend at the British Open at Royal Troon.

Safe to safe that Schauffele is enjoying the fruits of his career-making season.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Claudette Montana, Schauffele revealed that his post-Claret Jug celebration included several adult beverages straight from the golf's most storied trophy.

"Red wine was the first thing poured in," Schauffele said. "My dad's traditional in that sense and he said only wine's going to go in.

"My dad's not with me now and some tequila was put in it last night," he added.

Schauffele also discussed the upcoming Paris Olympics, where he will return to compete for Team USA and attempt to become golf's first-ever repeat gold medalist.

"It'd be an honor. Sitting on the podium and hearing the national anthem play, it's as cool as people say," he said. "Selfishly, I'm really eager to try to make that happen again."

The men's Olympic golf competition begins August 1 at Le Golf National outside Paris. Schauffele, who is No. 2 in both the Official World Golf Ranking the FedEx Cup Playoff standings, said he also plans to play the entire three-week stretch of FedEx playoff events upon his return from Paris.

"This has already been an unbelievable year for myself and my team. It would be a cherry on top—I"m already over the moon with how I've been playing," he said. "I really need to lock back in, reset a few goals and get my head straight so I can compete at a high level coming in."

Listen to Schauffele's full interview in the video above.

Jeff Ritter

