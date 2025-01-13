SI

Xander Schauffele Withdraws From the American Express, Joining Scottie Scheffler

Max Schreiber

Xander Schauffele finished T30 in his 2025 debut at the Sentry.
Xander Schauffele finished T30 in his 2025 debut at the Sentry. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another marquee name has pulled out of the American Express.

World No. 2 Xander Schauffele has withdrawn from this week’s event in the California desert for an undisclosed reason.

The reigning British Open and PGA champion was set to be the highest-ranked player in the field after world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler withdrew last week as he is still recovering from hand surgery. World No. 7 Wyndham Clark is now the only top-10 player in the field.

Schauffele, 31, played the inaugural TGL match with his team, New York Golf Club, last Tuesday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.—across the country from the American Express’s site.

The San Diego native played the PGA Tour’s season-opening Sentry in Hawaii two weeks ago, finishing T30.

Schauffele is replaced in the field by 28-year-old Philip Knowles, the world No. 651.

In four starts at the American Express, Schauffele has missed the cut twice but finished T3 in both 2023 and ’24.

Next week is his hometown tournament, the Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines, which Schauffele has played every year of his career. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a signature event, follows the Farmers.

Max Schreiber
