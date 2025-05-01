SI

Zurich Classic Champs, a Pond Jump Gone Wrong and Dan vs. Roger Goodell at the NFL Draft

In a new episode of the Dan's Golf World Show, host Dan Evans breaks down the wild aftermath at the year's first women's major and talks about his trip to Green Bay.

Dan Evans

Dans Golf World


The Chevron Championship ends in a playoff—and a leap into Poppie’s Pond from a champ who admits she can’t swim.

Bryson DeChambeau hammers a 412-yard drive. Korn Ferry Tour players are sleeping in cars. And Dan somehow ends up face-to-face with Roger Goodell at the NFL Draft.

It’s golf’s wildest headlines, hottest takes, and most absurd stories—all in one episode.

This week on the Dan’s Golf World Show, host Dan Evans covers a Zurich Classic that delivered a feel-good finish—two first-time champs, one clutch putt … and a broadcast feed that vanished right before it happened.

Watch the full episode here (and view the chapter timestamps below if you'd like to view select topics):

⏱ CHAPTER TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 – Intro: Zurich Classic recap, LPGA madness, and the return of Marco Penge  

01:45 – Zurich Classic rookies dominate – who the hell are these guys?  

04:10 – Broadcast blackout during final putt — how does this happen on the PGA Tour?  

07:35 – LPGA Chevron winner jumps in Poppie’s Pond … and can’t swim 😳  

11:20 – Debate: Should this tradition continue if the champ can’t float?  

14:00 – Joaquin Niemann is cooking on LIV — does it matter if no one watches?  

17:45 – Bryson’s 700-yard drive and the myth of floating golf balls  

21:00 – PGA Tour vs. YouTubers: Should content creators get inside-the-ropes access?  

24:50 – Scramble cheats, fake aces, and the worst golf lies of the week  

29:20 – Korn Ferry chaos: players sleeping in cars & paying locker fees?!  

34:05 – Ben Griffin: PGA Tour pro or full-time content creator?  

37:00 – Golf salaries vs. expenses: is the grind even worth it for most pros?  

42:12 – Dan recaps the NFL Draft: photo pit, media buffet, and chaos with Goodell  

46:30 – Steakhouse review: Vince Lombardi’s + elite Kansas City BBQ  

51:15 – Bryson’s week: missed cuts, content wins, and Masters fallout  

55:42 – Shark attacks, swing speed takes & Gary’s headwear opinions  

01:00:03 – The Rory Text Line returns — but who’s texting now?  

01:05:20 – Dan’s Augusta flashbacks and merch regrets  

01:09:10 – The GolfNow Gopher finally gets called out (again)  

01:12:00 – Fan submissions: worst golf etiquette stories we’ve heard  

01:17:05 – Picks for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson  

01:20:00 – Preview: “What Does Gary Think?” segment drops next week  

01:22:55 – Final thoughts + DGW x Sports Illustrated shoutout

Dan Evans
DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

