Zurich Classic Champs, a Pond Jump Gone Wrong and Dan vs. Roger Goodell at the NFL Draft
The Chevron Championship ends in a playoff—and a leap into Poppie’s Pond from a champ who admits she can’t swim.
Bryson DeChambeau hammers a 412-yard drive. Korn Ferry Tour players are sleeping in cars. And Dan somehow ends up face-to-face with Roger Goodell at the NFL Draft.
It’s golf’s wildest headlines, hottest takes, and most absurd stories—all in one episode.
This week on the Dan’s Golf World Show, host Dan Evans covers a Zurich Classic that delivered a feel-good finish—two first-time champs, one clutch putt … and a broadcast feed that vanished right before it happened.
Watch the full episode here (and view the chapter timestamps below if you'd like to view select topics):
⏱ CHAPTER TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 – Intro: Zurich Classic recap, LPGA madness, and the return of Marco Penge
01:45 – Zurich Classic rookies dominate – who the hell are these guys?
04:10 – Broadcast blackout during final putt — how does this happen on the PGA Tour?
07:35 – LPGA Chevron winner jumps in Poppie’s Pond … and can’t swim 😳
11:20 – Debate: Should this tradition continue if the champ can’t float?
14:00 – Joaquin Niemann is cooking on LIV — does it matter if no one watches?
17:45 – Bryson’s 700-yard drive and the myth of floating golf balls
21:00 – PGA Tour vs. YouTubers: Should content creators get inside-the-ropes access?
24:50 – Scramble cheats, fake aces, and the worst golf lies of the week
29:20 – Korn Ferry chaos: players sleeping in cars & paying locker fees?!
34:05 – Ben Griffin: PGA Tour pro or full-time content creator?
37:00 – Golf salaries vs. expenses: is the grind even worth it for most pros?
42:12 – Dan recaps the NFL Draft: photo pit, media buffet, and chaos with Goodell
46:30 – Steakhouse review: Vince Lombardi’s + elite Kansas City BBQ
51:15 – Bryson’s week: missed cuts, content wins, and Masters fallout
55:42 – Shark attacks, swing speed takes & Gary’s headwear opinions
01:00:03 – The Rory Text Line returns — but who’s texting now?
01:05:20 – Dan’s Augusta flashbacks and merch regrets
01:09:10 – The GolfNow Gopher finally gets called out (again)
01:12:00 – Fan submissions: worst golf etiquette stories we’ve heard
01:17:05 – Picks for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
01:20:00 – Preview: “What Does Gary Think?” segment drops next week
01:22:55 – Final thoughts + DGW x Sports Illustrated shoutout