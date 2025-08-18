2025 Idaho Preseason All-State High School Football Team
Idaho might not produce the bushels of 4- and 5-star recruits that annually come from neighbors Washington and Utah.
But after Burley sent 247Sports 5-star WR Gatlin Bair to the University of Oregon two years ago, the Gem State has a pair of 4-star offensive linemen on tap this fall — Jax Tanner and Kelvin Obot (a 5-star with Rivals) — topping the recruiting rankings.
So, before the season kicks off August 29, here is the High School On SI Idaho preseason All-State team ahead of the 2025 season.
Offense
QB Tyson Sweetwood, Hillcrest, senior
Sweetwood won 5A Player of the Year honors in leading the Knights to their first state championship since 2018, throwing for 2,660 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 995 yards and 16 scores.
RB Noah Burnham, Eagle, senior
The second-team all-state selection missed two games due to injury yet rushed for 1,236 yards and nine touchdowns to help the Mustangs reach the 6A championship game.
RB Amani Morel, Rigby, senior
Morel (an all-state first-teamer for 4A Skyline as a sophomore) made the 6A all-state first team to help the Trojans win a fourth state title in six seasons, rushing for 1,113 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior.
WR Rasean Jones, Rocky Mountain, senior
The most bally-hooed of transfers arrives in Meridian fresh off committing to Boise State following a junior season at Oregon 4A Baker where he caught 59 passes for 896 yards and 11 touchdowns.
WR Hudson Lewis, Timberline, senior
One of our 12 standouts to watch in Idaho this fall is bound for Washington State after a junior season in which he caught 57 passes for 800 yards and 18 touchdowns.
TE Preston McDaniel, Thunder Ridge, senior
Utah State secured a commitment from the 6-4, 215-pounder from Idaho Falls in June after he caught a team-high 41 passes for 564 yards and four touchdowns for the Titans last season.
C Austin Reeves, Hillcrest, senior
The first-team all-state selection anchored the 5A champion’s offensive line, allowing just one sack during their title run.
OL Carter Apelu, Madison, senior
The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder can play either tackle or guard for the Bobcats, earning first-team all-state honors for the second straight year while anchoring a line that powered 6A’s top running game.
OL Kelvin Obot, Fruitland, senior
Obot, a 6-foot-5, 260-pounder who is the state's only Rivals 5-star recruit and a 4-star with 247Sports, sifted through more than 30 offers before committing to the University of Utah.
OL Andrew Price, Timberline, senior
Price, a second-team all-SIC Foothills pick last year, blossomed during the offseason, winning Offensive Lineman MVP honors at the Gem State Showcase and committing to the University of Hawaii.
OL Jax Tanner, Rocky Mountain, senior
The 4-star Rivals recruit and reigning Gatorade player of the year is a four-year starter for the Grizzlies committed to BYU in July.
AP Ryan Brekke, Owyhee, senior
Brekke might be listed as a tight end, but the Storm line the reigning MaxPreps Idaho Offensive Player of the Year (49 catches, 611 yards) all over the field looking for the best matchup for the Boise State commit to exploit.
Defense
DE Rowan Rupp, Rocky Mountain, senior
The Boise State commit looks to follow up a solid junior season (63 tackles, 22 for loss, 11 sacks) that earned him first-team 6A all-state honors.
DE Damien Simmons, Hillcrest, senior
The first-team 5A all-state selection is a tough stop one-on-one for any opponent, as he showed during a junior season that saw him make 62 tackles (12 for loss) and 10.5 sacks.
DT Mason McKenna, Borah, senior
McKenna was a second-team 6A all-state pick on the offensive side of the ball, but the two-way standout was also a first-team all-SIC River pick on defense, where he finished with 45 tackles (nine for loss), 2.5 sacks and two interceptions.
DT Quentin Powers, Bishop Kelly, senior
The first-team all-SIC 5A selection learned a few tricks playing alongside all-state DT Reed Martin that he’ll put to use for the Knights this season.
LB Boady Baker, Minico, senior
Baker made the 5A all-state second team for the Spartans, helping them win the Great Basin League title and reach the state semifinals.
LB LaGary Mitchell, Meridian, senior
Mitchell enjoyed plenty of attention on the recruiting trail following his junior season, when he made 79 tackles and three sacks with six pass breakups, flipping his commitment to Utah in June.
LB Dax Sargent, Hillcrest, senior
The captain of the 5A state champion’s defense and a first-team all-state selection finished the year with 93 tackles (10 for loss).
LB Brenten Thueson, Columbia, junior
Thueson was one of only two SIC 5A players to earn first-team all-conference honors on both sides of the ball, and he’s the only one returning after making 90 tackles (8.5 for loss) and two forced fumbles as a sophomore.
CB Dalton Carter, Twin Falls, senior
Carter had a stellar junior season for the Bruins, ranking among 5A leaders with six interceptions to go with 91 tackles (five for loss) and nine pass breakups.
CB Dylan O’Brien, Nampa Christian, senior
The first-team 3A all-state selection finished with six interceptions and 13 pass breakups along with 48 tackles for the Trojans.
S Logan Haustveit, Owyhee, senior
The two-time 6A all-state selection in basketball is also a standout free safety for the Storm, leading the state in interceptions as a sophomore before making 46 tackles with two interceptions as a first-team all-SIC River pick last season.
S Joker Joyce, McCall-Donnelly, senior
Joyce made the 4A all-state team three times at Teton, including the second team last year (team-high 69 tackles, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles), before following his father and new Vandals coach David Joyce for his senior season.
Flex Ben Murray, Coeur d’Alene, junior
Murray was one of only two sophomores to make the 6A all-state team last season, earning second-team honors when he made 123 tackles (10 for loss), two sacks and an interception.
Special Teams
PK Rylan Borgman, Hillcrest, senior
Borgmann was a first-team all-state selection for the 5A champions, going 7 of 8 on field goals (his long being 45 yards) and 46 of 50 on PATs while kicking 61 touchbacks.
P Hunter Cordell, Pocatello, senior
The long-legged junior booms field-changing punts for the Thunder, averaging 49 yards per kick and having 20 downed inside the 20-yard line.
KR Zyon Crockett, Skyline, senior
The first-team 5A all-state selection did a little bit of everything for the Grizzlies, finishing with 1,788 total yards and 25 touchdowns, including returning two kicks for scores.