Alabama high school football enters the 2026 season with no shortage of accomplished quarterbacks, including several major Division I recruits and some of the state's most productive returning passers.

Thompson's Trent Seaborn, Saraland's Jamison Roberts and St. Michael Catholic's Gunner Rivers headline the group. The three combined to pass for more than 10,000 yards and 118 touchdowns in 2025, and all three enter their senior seasons as four-star prospects.

They're hardly alone. From established seniors to rising underclassmen, here are 15 Alabama high school quarterbacks to watch in 2026.

Players listed in no particular order.

Trent Seaborn, Thompson

The Alabama Crimson Tide commit will look to lead the Warriors to their third straight state championship this season. As a junior, Seaborn completed 71.5% of his passes for 3,692 yards with 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is also a threat with his legs as he rushed for five touchdowns.

Jamison Roberts, Saraland

The four-star quarterback and Oklahoma commit completed 73% of his passes for 3,370 yards and 37 touchdowns last season. He was also one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state as he rushed for 641 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Gunner Rivers, St. Michael Catholic

Rivers is the son of former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, who happens to be his head coach, and enters his senior year as a composite four-star quarterback. In 2025, Rivers completed 69% of his passes for 3,176 yards and 46 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Jake Lowery, Moody

Last season, Lowery completed nearly 70% of his passes for 3,097 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also added two more scores on the ground.

Bj Coleman, Central-Phenix City

Coleman passed for 3,000 yards last season with 33 touchdowns. He completed almost 62% of his passes, and his average yards per completion was 17.5 yards.

Tate Graham, Baker

The standout quarterback completed 64 percent of his passes for nearly 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. Graham is committed to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Christian Segar, Daphne

The South Alabama commit completed nearly 69 percent of his passes for 2,775 yards and 37 touchdowns, setting a school record. Segar also added 120 yards on the ground with one touchdown. His leadership, poise and skill set helped Daphne host its first playoff game in five years.

CJ Sankey, Opelika

Sankey transferred from Montgomery Catholic and his 2,700 passing yards and 25 touchdowns both ranked among the top five in Class 5A in 2025.

Mark Norris, Tuscaloosa Academy

Norris completed 66% of his passes for 2,525 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 966 yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries.

Landyn Smith, St. Clair County

Smith, who earned his first Division I offer from East Tennessee State in May, is back for one final season after passing for over 2,511 yards and 33 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

Cason Myers, Auburn

The University of Arkansas commit leads one of the most talented teams in the state this season as they take aim at the Class 6A state championship. In 2025, Myers completed 70% of his passes for 3,179 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Mason Holloway, Hamilton

The All-State quarterback passed for over 2,300 yards and 30 touchdowns with just four interceptions in 2025. He also rushed for 703 yards and 14 touchdowns on 72 carries.

Davis Barnett, Bayside Academy

In 15 games last season, Barnett passed for 3,462 yards and 45 touchdowns with a 65% completion percentage as he led Bayside Academy to the state championship game.

Kingston Preyear, Benjamin Russell

The composite four-star prospect and Alabama commit enters the season as the No. 44 overall prospect in the Class of 2028 on 247 Sports and as the No. 63 overall prospect on Rivals. Last season, Preyear passed for more than 3,000 yards, rushed for more than 500 and accounted for more than 30 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Charlie Skipper, Wetumpka

Last season, Skipper completed nearly 65 percent of his passes for 2,544 yards with an average of 13.2 yards per completion. Skipper threw 27 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, and he also rushed for 372 yards and three touchdowns.