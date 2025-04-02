Alabama high school football: Decatur announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Decatur Red Raiders announced their following slate of games for the upcoming season. The Red Raiders will play 10 games, including three notable games against Muscle Shoals, Hartselle, and Cullman.
Among the other teams on the schedule are Buckhorn, Jasper, and Athens.
Below is the Decatur Red Raiders 2025 Schedule with times to be announced at a later date.
2025 DECATUR RED RAIDERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22 vs. Buckhorn
Aug. 29 vs. Austin
Sep. 5 vs. Jasper
Sep. 12 at Muscle Shoals
Sep. 19 at Hartselle
Sep. 26 at Lee
Oct. 3 vs. Columbia (Homecoming)
Oct. 9 at Mae Jamison (Thursday Night)
Oct. 17 at Cullman
Oct. 24 vs. Athens (Senior Night)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
More From High School On SI
10 biggest high school football commitments in MarchVote: Who is the top returning high school quarterback in Alabama heading into spring of 2025?Alabama high school football: Prattville announces 2025 scheduleFormer Alabama star takes over hometown Murphy High football programRanking the Top 10 interstate high school football games set to take place in 2025 so far