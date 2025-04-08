Alabama high school football: Hueytown releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Hueytown Golden Gophers announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Lions will play 10 games, notably against Clay-Chalkville, Mountain Brook, Hillcrest, and Pinson Valley.
Hueytown heads into the 2025 season under head coach Greg Patterson where they are coming off a 9-4 record in 2024 reaching the Class 6A Quarterfinals.
Below is the Hueytown Golden Gophers 2025 Schedule
HUEYTOWN GOLDEN GOPHERS 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22 vs. Clay-Chalkville
Sep. 5 at Mountain Brook
Sep. 12 vs. Paul W. Bryant
Sep. 19 at Bessemer City
Sep. 26 vs. Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa)
Oct. 3 vs. Northridge
Oct. 10 at McAdory
Oct. 17 at Brookwood
Oct. 24 vs. Central (Tuscaloosa)
Oct. 30 vs. Pinson Valley (Thursday Night Football)
*All game times will be determined at a later date*
