Alabama high school football: Hueytown releases 2025 schedule

The Hueytown Golden Gophers have revealed their 10-game schedule for the 2025 season. Notable games are against Clay-Chalkville, Mountain Brook, Brookwood, and Pinson Valley.

Ross Van De Griek

Hueytown's Juquarius Brooks (7) carries the ball against Pike Road during their AHSAA playoff game on the Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Ala., on Friday November 22, 2024.
Hueytown's Juquarius Brooks (7) carries the ball against Pike Road during their AHSAA playoff game on the Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Ala., on Friday November 22, 2024. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Hueytown Golden Gophers announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Lions will play 10 games, notably against Clay-Chalkville, Mountain Brook, Hillcrest, and Pinson Valley.

Hueytown heads into the 2025 season under head coach Greg Patterson where they are coming off a 9-4 record in 2024 reaching the Class 6A Quarterfinals.

Below is the Hueytown Golden Gophers 2025 Schedule

HUEYTOWN GOLDEN GOPHERS 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22 vs. Clay-Chalkville

Sep. 5 at Mountain Brook

Sep. 12 vs. Paul W. Bryant

Sep. 19 at Bessemer City

Sep. 26 vs. Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa)

Oct. 3 vs. Northridge

Oct. 10 at McAdory

Oct. 17 at Brookwood

Oct. 24 vs. Central (Tuscaloosa)

Oct. 30 vs. Pinson Valley (Thursday Night Football)

*All game times will be determined at a later date*

Published
