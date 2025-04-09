Alabama high school football: Opelika releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Opelika Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Lions will play 10 games, notably against Callaway, Enterprise, and Carver.
Opelika heads into the 2025 season coming off a 9-3 record in 2024 where they reached the Class 7A Regional Quarterfinals before having their season come to an end in a triple-overtime thriller to Hoover.
Here is the Opelika Bulldogs 2025 Football Schedule:
Aug. 22 vs. Benjamin Russell
Aug. 28 at Callaway (Thursday Night Football)
Sep. 4 vs. Auburn (Thursday Night Football)
Sep. 12 vs. Johnson Abernathy-Graetz
Sep. 19 at Smiths Station
Sep. 26 vs. Pike Road
Oct. 3 vs. Dothan (Homecoming Game)
Oct. 10 at Enterprise
Oct. 17 at Central (Phenix City)
Oct. 24 vs. Carver (Senior Night)
*All Game Times Will Be Finalized at a Later Date*
