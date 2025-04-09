High School

Alabama high school football: Opelika releases 2025 schedule

The Opelika Bulldogs have revealed their 10-game schedule for the 2025 season. Notable games are against Callaway, Enterprise, and Carver.

Ross Van De Griek

Opelika's Javari Johnson (30) carries the ball against Carver during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday October 24, 2024.
Opelika's Javari Johnson (30) carries the ball against Carver during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday October 24, 2024. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Opelika Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Lions will play 10 games, notably against Callaway, Enterprise, and Carver.

Opelika heads into the 2025 season coming off a 9-3 record in 2024 where they reached the Class 7A Regional Quarterfinals before having their season come to an end in a triple-overtime thriller to Hoover.

Here is the Opelika Bulldogs 2025 Football Schedule:

OPELIKA BULLDOGS 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22 vs. Benjamin Russell

Aug. 28 at Callaway (Thursday Night Football)

Sep. 4 vs. Auburn (Thursday Night Football)

Sep. 12 vs. Johnson Abernathy-Graetz

Sep. 19 at Smiths Station

Sep. 26 vs. Pike Road

Oct. 3 vs. Dothan (Homecoming Game)

Oct. 10 at Enterprise

Oct. 17 at Central (Phenix City)

Oct. 24 vs. Carver (Senior Night)

*All Game Times Will Be Finalized at a Later Date*

Ross Van De Griek
