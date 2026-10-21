Alabama High School Football Week 9 Preview: Prattville-Vestavia Hills Headlines 4 Key Games

The Week That Will Be: Week 9

The final stretch of the 2026 Alabama high school football regular season has arrived, bringing region championship showdowns, playoff elimination scenarios and one emotional rivalry game.

A week after stunning previously unbeaten Thompson 28-27, top-ranked Prattville returns home with an opportunity to secure its first outright region championship in 15 years.

Standing in the Lions' way is third-ranked Vestavia Hills, a team riding a five-game winning streak and featuring one of the state's toughest defenses.

Elsewhere, Piedmont and Wellborn will battle for the Class 2A, Region 4 championship, while Westbrook Christian looks to end a 16-year region title drought against Whitesburg Christian.

And in Etowah County, the annual Backyard Brawl between Glencoe and Hokes Bluff carries special significance.

Hokes Bluff coach Mike Robertson, who is retiring after 31 seasons, will lead the Eagles against their longtime rivals for the final time.

With region play concluding Friday, Oct. 23, the postseason picture is about to become considerably clearer.

Here are four games to watch in Week 9 of Alabama high school football.

The Big One: No. 1 Prattville vs. No. 3 Vestavia Hills

Prattville delivered one of the biggest victories of the Alabama high school football season last week.

Now comes the challenge of following it up.

Prattville Lions head football coach Caleb Ross watches practice at the school in Prattville, Ala., on Monday August 26, 2019. Isaiah14 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The unbeaten Lions host Vestavia Hills on Friday with an opportunity to secure their first outright region championship since 2011.

Prattville enters the Class 7A, Region 3 showdown after its dramatic 28-27 victory over Thompson, a game in which the Lions intercepted quarterback Trent Seaborn four times and blocked a potential game-winning field goal.

The victory propelled Prattville into the state's No. 1 ranking.

But Vestavia Hills presents another difficult challenge.

The Rebels (7-1, 6-1) have won five consecutive games since suffering a lopsided loss to Thompson in Week 2.

Their defense has been particularly impressive, holding five of eight opponents to 14 points or fewer.

Prattville counters with an offense averaging 46.3 points per game, led by quarterback Will McKay.

The contrast in styles should make for a compelling matchup.

Can Prattville continue producing points against one of the state's strongest defenses? Or will Vestavia Hills control the tempo and prevent the Lions from turning the game into another offensive showcase?

A week ago, Prattville was trying to knock off the state's top-ranked team.

Now the Lions are the team everyone wants to beat.

Region Championship Showdown: No. 5 Piedmont vs. No. 7 Wellborn

A pair of longtime Calhoun County rivals will meet Friday with the Class 2A, Region 4 championship at stake.

Fifth-ranked Piedmont visits No. 7 Wellborn in a matchup that remains significant despite the Panthers' surprising 46-44 loss to Gaston last week.

Piedmont's Jaxson Howard outruns the Cherokee Co, defense for the first of his three touchdowns in the Bulldogs 26-6 win. | Jay Pace

Wellborn emerged as one of the season's biggest surprises with its strong start, climbing into the rankings and establishing itself as a region championship contender.

The loss to Gaston interrupted that momentum but did not eliminate the Panthers from title contention.

Both teams still have an opportunity to claim the region championship with a victory Friday.

The rivalry adds another layer of intrigue.

According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, Piedmont leads the all-time series 17-15.

The Bulldogs have dominated the recent meetings, however, winning four straight and 12 of the past 13.

Wellborn will have home-field advantage at "The Hill," where the Panthers will try to reverse that trend.

For Piedmont, the opportunity is to extend its recent dominance of the rivalry while securing another region title.

For Wellborn, it's a chance to respond to last week's disappointment with one of the program's most meaningful victories in recent years.

Westbrook Christian Looks to End 16-Year Region Title Drought

For top-ranked Westbrook Christian, Friday's matchup with Whitesburg Christian represents an opportunity the program has waited 16 years to experience.

A victory would secure a region championship for the Warriors, their first since 2010.

Westbrook Christian football takes on Ashville in an AHSAA contest in Ashville, Alabama on Friday, August 28, 2026. (Maxwell Donaldson, The Gadsden Times) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But Whitesburg Christian has championship aspirations of its own.

Under head coach Jerre Adcock, the Warriors have put together a season that has positioned them to challenge for the region crown.

The stakes are particularly meaningful for both programs.

Westbrook Christian's last region championship came eight years before Whitesburg Christian fielded its first football team.

Now, the programs meet with a championship opportunity hanging in the balance.

Westbrook Christian can eliminate any uncertainty by winning Friday.

A loss could create a more complicated situation involving the region standings and applicable tiebreakers.

For a program that has spent more than a decade trying to return to the top, the opportunity is clear.

Win, and the championship drought is over.

The Backyard Brawl: Glencoe vs. Hokes Bluff

The annual Backyard Brawl between Glencoe and Hokes Bluff is always one of Etowah County's most anticipated rivalry games.

This year's meeting carries an added emotional dimension.

Hokes Bluff Coach Mike Robertson talks with an official about a penalty during a timeout in Hokes Bluff, Alabama September 5, 2025. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After 31 seasons leading Hokes Bluff, head coach Mike Robertson is preparing to retire at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Friday will mark his final Backyard Brawl.

Robertson has built a remarkable record against Glencoe, leading the Eagles to a 22-8 mark against their rivals, including 10 consecutive victories.

The Yellow Jackets still hold a narrow 42-39-1 advantage in the all-time series, but they have not defeated Hokes Bluff in a decade.

Both teams also have postseason implications riding on the outcome.

Hokes Bluff enters the game in third place in Class 3A, Region 4. A victory would secure the Eagles' position as the region's No. 3 playoff seed.

Glencoe faces a more difficult situation.

Last week's loss to Vinemont complicated the Yellow Jackets' postseason hopes. A victory over Hokes Bluff would keep those hopes alive, although Glencoe would still need help elsewhere.

A loss would eliminate the Yellow Jackets from playoff contention.

The teams also enter the rivalry heading in different directions.

Hokes Bluff has won three consecutive games, while Glencoe has lost three of its past four.

For Glencoe, the motivation is straightforward: end a 10-game losing streak against its biggest rival and keep the season alive.

For Hokes Bluff, it's an opportunity to give Robertson one more victory in the rivalry he has helped define for more than three decades.

And for the retiring coach, Friday's game will be another memorable chapter in a remarkable high school football career.

Looking Ahead to Friday Night

Week 9 will help determine region champions, playoff seeds and which teams will enter the postseason with momentum.

Prattville has the opportunity to complete a remarkable two-week stretch by following its upset of Thompson with a championship-clinching victory over Vestavia Hills.

Piedmont and Wellborn will settle their region championship race on the field, while Westbrook Christian hopes to celebrate a title that has eluded the program since 2010.

And at Hokes Bluff, the Backyard Brawl will provide an emotional backdrop to the closing weeks of Mike Robertson's coaching career.

By the time the final whistles sound Friday night, much of Alabama's postseason picture will be in focus.