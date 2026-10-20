Former NFL Coach and Son Step Away From Arizona High School Coaching After Controversy

The Smith era at Desert Ridge High School did not last a full season.

After weeks of controversy and turmoil, Miles Smith and his former NFL head coach father Lovie Smith have both exited the Arizona football program.

How did we get here? Here is everything you need to know out of Mesa, Arizona.

Quarterback Dismissed

The Jaguars program, on top of sporting a 2-6 record, went into a tailspin after starting quarterback Gunner Brewer was dismissed from the team after reportedly calling an audible in a win over Vail's Cienega High School.

“Smith said, ‘Hey, I felt like you disrespected me, and I can’t have that on my team. You’re off. Get your stuff and go,” Gunner’s mom, Marie Brewer, told the Arizona Republic.

After the decision, 12 players came out and walked out in suport of Brewer, being suspended and dismissed from the football program as well.

This would end up being the beginning of the end for the Smith's tenures in Mesa.

Altercation With Parents

Per Steven McCollum of the The Main Event Show, Miles and Lovie Smith were involved in a pregame incident with parents ahead of Desert Ridge's Oct. 9 home game.

"This was Lovie Smith and Head Coach Miles Smith reaction to the parents who were there Friday Night to help setup, and saw the equipment thrown on the locker room floor, and posters removed. Pictures were taken to document what happened, and this happened in the open, by the concession stands." The Main Event Show's X post stated, showing a video of the incident.

It appears one of the volunteer parents took a photo of the state of the locker room, after apparently being trashed. It was later revealed that the parent in question was from the family of one of the 12 players who were dismissed.

Parents are not allowed access to the locker room, nonetheless taking photos, as you can see the frustration and vocal response from Lovie Smith in the video, just moments after the incident.

Lovie and Miles Smith Resign

After almost two weeks since the Oct. 9 video and three weeks since Gunner Brewer's dismissal, the Desert Ridge saga came to a stopping point on Oct. 19.

Multiple sources confirmed that Miles and Lovie Smith resigned from their positions with the Desert Ridge football program.

A district meeting was had, followed by a meeting with the players, and by the end of Monday, the news was confirmed of the Smith departures.

Desert Ridge has two games remaining on the schedule: Oct. 23 at Highland and Oct. 30 vs. Mountain View. No signs of any forfeits or etc. have been announced.