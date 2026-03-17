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Arkansas Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every AAA champion and runner-up for all six classifications as the Arkansas high school basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Bryant vs Central from Mar 14, 2026
Bryant vs Central from Mar 14, 2026 | Justin Manning

The 2026 Arkansas boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 6A

Champion: Bryant Hornets

Runner-Up: Central Tigers

Class 5A

Champion: Parkview Patriots

Runner-Up: Marion Patriots

Class 4A

Champion: Hall Warriors

Runner-Up: Mills University Comets

Class 3A

Champion: Osceola Seminoles

Runner-Up: Newport Greyhounds

Class 2A

Champion: Barton Bears

Runner-Up: Mt. Vernon-Enola Warhawks

Class 1A

Champion: Earle Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Clarendon Lions

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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