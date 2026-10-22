5 High School Boys Lacrosse Teams Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2027

The 2027 high school boys lacrosse season is still months away, but several programs already have reasons to be optimistic about what lies ahead.

Some are coming off impressive seasons and return much of their offensive production. Others are looking to turn promising individual performances into more consistent team success.

From a Kentucky attackman who scored 128 goals last season to a New York tandem that combined for 195 goals, the returning talent is difficult to overlook.

Here are five high school boys lacrosse programs whose stock could be rising heading into the spring.

South Warren is coming off a 16-4 season that included a perfect 5-0 record in district play. With much of its offensive production returning, the Spartans have an opportunity to build on that success in 2027.

The biggest reason for optimism is attackman Haydon Bird, who scored 128 goals in 20 games last season. That total ranked first nationally, according to the statistics compiled for this preview.

Bird won't have to carry the offense alone.

Midfielder Austin Kitchens added 45 goals and 21 assists in 20 games, giving South Warren another proven scoring threat.

Only three seniors recorded points for the Spartans last season, suggesting the team could return much of the production that helped it win 16 games.

With Bird and Kitchens leading the way, South Warren has the offensive firepower to remain a contender in Kentucky.

Eden/North Collins finished 14-5 overall and 7-2 in league play last season, but the Raiders' returning offensive talent could make them even more dangerous in 2027.

Junior attackman Kobe Genco is coming off a remarkable sophomore campaign in which he recorded 113 goals and 82 assists.

His 195 points ranked second nationally, while his goal total ranked fifth and his assist total tied for third, according to the statistics compiled for this preview.

And Genco isn't the only young star returning.

Sophomore attackman Darren Szkatulski scored 82 goals and added 46 assists as a freshman, giving the Raiders one of the most productive young offensive combinations in high school lacrosse.

Together, Genco and Szkatulski accounted for 195 goals and 128 assists last season.

Only four seniors recorded points for Eden/North Collins, leaving the Raiders with an opportunity to build around their returning talent.

If the young duo continues developing, Eden/North Collins could field one of New York's most explosive offenses this spring.

Yorktown has already established itself as a strong program in Virginia, finishing 16-5 overall and undefeated in seven regional contests last season.

The Patriots were ranked No. 12 in the state by MaxPreps, and their returning talent gives them an opportunity to climb higher in 2027.

Senior attackman Nate Randles leads the way after recording 68 goals and 82 assists last season.

Randles led Yorktown in both categories, with his 82 assists tying for third nationally, according to the statistics compiled for this preview.

Midfielder Alex Randisi is another player to watch.

Randisi finished third on the team with 43 points last season and could take on a larger offensive role following the graduation of several seniors.

With Randles directing the offense and Randisi positioned for a bigger contribution, Yorktown has the pieces to build on its unbeaten regional record and challenge Virginia's top programs.

State College enters the 2027 season with one of the most promising collections of returning offensive talent in Pennsylvania.

The Little Lions finished 19-3 overall and went 16-0 in conference play last season. Even more encouraging, their top five point producers are expected to return.

Leading the group is Trey Combs, who scored 108 goals and added 58 assists for 166 points.

That total ranked fifth nationally, according to the statistics compiled for this preview.

Combs will be joined by Luke Lardido, who scored 70 goals and finished with 86 points, and Charlie Lardido, who contributed 75 points.

All three are expected to return for their senior seasons.

With a 19-win campaign already behind them and their leading offensive weapons back, the Little Lions have an opportunity to make another significant postseason push.

Pacific Grove represents a different kind of breakout candidate.

Unlike the other four programs on this list, the Breakers are looking to rebound from a difficult season after finishing 6-10 overall and 1-9 in league play.

Their greatest strength was on defense, where long-stick midfielder Ryder Gamecho recorded 115 takeaways, the second-highest total nationally, according to the statistics compiled for this preview.

Pacific Grove allowed 126 goals in 16 games, an average of fewer than eight per contest.

The challenge was generating enough offense to turn competitive performances into victories.

The Breakers scored 129 goals for the season, only three more than they allowed. Their leading point producer finished with 56 points.

Improving that offensive production will be essential in 2027.

If Pacific Grove can maintain its defensive strength while developing more consistent scoring, the Breakers have an opportunity to take a meaningful step forward after last season's struggles.