The New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC), with about 150 schools, offers some of the highest levels of high school soccer in the United States. Many of these elite private schools allow post-grads, field rosters with international players, and have relationships with top clubs that allow Academy-level players to represent the high school. It all adds up to a fertile recruiting ground.

The NEPSAC season gets underway this week, so it's time to identify our Preseason All-America team, and it was not an easy task.

NEPSAC Preseason All-America

Position: Name, School (State), Year, College Commitment (if applies)

GK: Reed Orben, Taft School (Conn.), Sr., Lehigh

D: Max Daigle, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), Sr.

D: Luca Gallo, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), Sr.

D: Caiden London, Berkshire School (Mass.), Sr.

M: Fields DeShaw, Taft School (Conn.), Sr., Fairfield

M: Latu Kayira, Brooks School (Mass.), Sr., Duke

M: Marcus Paul, Millbrook School (N.Y.), Sr.

M: Nicky Pittarelli, Milton Academy (Mass.), Sr.

M: Nate Sykora, Noble & Greenough (Mass.), Sr., Harvard

F: Wisdom Humalie, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), Sr.

F: Alex Calabro, Taft School (Conn.), Sr.

The Players to Know

Goalkeeper: Lehigh commit Reed Orben gets the nod over fellow NCAA Division I prospects Jean Chretien, a French international joining Northfield Mount Hermon this season, and post-grad Oliver Lopez of Hotchkiss School. Orben shared the Taft goalkeeping duties last season with another Division I-bound keeper, but should take over as the full-time starter this fall as the Rhinos pursue a third consecutive NEPSAC title.

Defenders: In a unique twist, all three selections will serve as team captains this fall, and all three are likely to line up at center back. Loomis Chaffee's 6-foot-3 Luca Gallo and Berkshire School's 6-foot-2 Caiden London are drawing significant recruiting interest, while Avon Old Farms' Max Daigle, Gallo, and London all return after earning NEPSAC honors last season. Several other defenders were in strong consideration, including Avon Old Farms' Caleb Albertson, who is reclassifying as a junior; Northfield Mount Hermon's Alex Erdos; Milton Academy's Kwaku Jean-Charles; Middlesex School's Will McCarthy; and Phillips Andover's Jaeden Morgan, a Jamaican youth national team player.

Midfielders: Latu Kayira is one of two High School on SI Prep School All-America selections from NEPSAC returning this season. The other is featured forward Alex Calabro. The Duke-bound Kayira is a strong Player of the Year candidate and anchors a deep midfield group. Taft's Fields DeShaw (Fairfield) and Noble & Greenough's Nate Sykora (Harvard) are already committed to NCAA Division I programs, while Millbrook's Marcus Paul and Milton Academy's Nicky Pittarelli are drawing Division I interest. Several others came close to making the team, including Mount St. Charles' Ryan Scholz, Braydon Fagundes and Luis Fontalvo; Milton Academy's Dino Gavetti and Sam Li; St. George's Kaisei Korytoski; Brooks School's Fernando Rivas-Lora; and Boston College commit Matteo Sestito, who was recently confirmed to be playing for Buckingham Browne & Nichols this fall.

Forwards: Alex Calabro returns after a dominant 2025 season in which he scored 22 goals and added seven assists, helping Taft win the NEPSAC A title and share of the Prep School national championship. The NEPSAC Player of the Year and High School on SI Prep First-Team All-America selection is an obvious anchor for the forward line. Joining him is Wisdom Humalie, a high-profile prospect who missed most of last season with an injury and could be poised for a major return. He scored 10 goals in nine matches last season. The depth at forward is impressive, with Hotchkiss' Isaiah Blake, Suffield's Salvik Cheng, Northfield Mount Hermon's Efe Iyahen, Millbrook's Oleksandr Mykhalchuk, Lawrence Academy's Henry Senyo, Middlesex's Adriano Valmora, and Loomis Chaffee's Airidas Voveris among those also in consideration.

Of course, the depth of talent across NEPSAC makes it impossible to limit the preseason watch list to 11 players.

Others to Watch

F: Jordan Alabre, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), Sr.

F: Daniel Angeles, Berkshire School (Mass.), JSo.

CB: Kwaku Jean-Charles Asare, Milton Academy (Mass.), Sr.

D: Caleb Albertson, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), Jr.

M: Nicholai Banton, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), Jr.

M: Mason Barron, Taft School (Conn.), Sr.

F: Jaden Behm, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), Sr.

F: Isaiah Blake, Hotchkiss School (Conn.), Sr.

F: Salvik Cheng, Suffield Academy (Conn.), Sr.

F/M: Emmanuel Cheyo, Milton Academy (Mass.), Sr.

GK: Jean Chretien, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.), PG

D: Jax Cloutier, Brokos School (Mass.), Jr.

GK: Leonard Colinet, St. Paul's School (N.H.), Sr.

F/M: Ben Crowe, Mount St. Charles (R.I.), PG

M: Jayden Duffus, Suffield Academy (Conn.), Sr.

CB: Alex Erdos, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.), PG, Trinity College

M: Braydon Fagundes, Mount St. Charles (Mass.), Sr.

F: Ethan Fine, Milton Academy (Mass.), Sr., Bates College

M: Jack Fischer, Berkshire School (Mass.), Jr.

M: Luis Fontalvo, Mount St. Charles (R.I.), Sr.

CB: Daniel Garrido, Taft School (Conn.), Jr.

M: Dino Gavetti, Milton Academy (Mass.), Jr.

M: James Houghton, Belmont Hill (Mass.), Sr.

M: Alex Hughes, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), Sr.

GK: Finn Hughes, Milton Academy (Mass.), Sr.

F: Efe Iyahen, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.), Sr.

M: Kaisei Korytoski, St. George's School (R.I.), Sr.

W: Miguel Kwebou, Taft School (Conn.), Sr., Middlebury

M: Sam Li, Milton Academy (Mass.), Jr.

GK: Oliver Lopez, Hotchkiss School (Conn.), PG

D: Dean Lundquist, Belmont Hill (Mass.), Sr., Bowdoin

F: Liam Martin, Tabor Academy (Mass.), Sr., Tufts

M: Will McCarthy, Middlesex School (Mass.), Jr.

D: Jaeden Morgan, Phillips Andover (Mass.), Jr.

F: Oleksandr Mykhalchuk, Millbrook School (N.Y.), PG

F: Kai Myles, Phillips Andover (Mass.), Sr.

W/F: Bless Obey, Hotchkiss School (Conn.), So.

D: Ben Pierog, Milton Academy (Mass.), Jr.

F: Tommy Pont Strong, Hopkins School (Conn.), Jr.

M: Fernando Rivas-Lora, Brooks School (Mass.), Sr.

D: Chris Saunders, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), Jr.

M: Ryan Scholz, Mount St. Charles (R.I.), Sr.

F: Henry Senyo, Lawrence Academy (Mass.), Sr.

M: Matteo Sestito, Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Mass.), Sr., Boston College

D: Zak Skulte-Ouaiss, Milton Academy (Mass.), Jr.

GK: Oliver Stookey, Noble & Greenough (Mass.), Sr.

M: Tahirou Traore, Millbrook School (N.Y.), So.

M: Olivier Vacante, Tabor Academy (Mass.), Sr., Wisconsin-Whitewater

M/F: Adriano Valmora, Middlesex School (Mass.), Jr.

M/F: Carlos Ventura, Hotchkiss School (Conn.), PG

F: Airidas Voveris, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), Jr.