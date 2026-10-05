NXT LVL Soccer Showcase: Day 3 Standouts and Results

COLONIE, N.Y. – Forty-six teams braved the weather on the final day of the NXT LVL Invitational, and several stars emerged. Here is a look at the top performers and results:

BEST XI

FORWARDS

Alex Calabro, Taft School (Conn.), ‘27: A returning 2026 Prep All-American, Calabro scored twice in Taft’s victory over Bridgton Academy, reinforcing his status as a game-changer. He remains uncommitted.

Jeremie Kasongo, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), ‘27: Like Calabro, Kasongo is a returning Prep All-American. The Coastal Carolina commit scored two goals in Woodstock’s 4-2 win over FC Florida Prep.

MIDFIELDERS

Henry Brown, Milton Academy (Mass.), ‘29: The Liberian native scored Milton’s goal in a 1-1 tie with Berkshire School. Overall, he was excellent, creating chances and connecting well in midfield.

Thiago Cesar, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘27: The Holy Cross commit dominated the midfield on both sides of the ball. Cesar, from Brazil, was Northwood’s top performer throughout the three-day event.

Andre Ferreira, Masters Academy (Mass.), ‘28: Ferreira possibly scored the goal of the weekend with an outstanding finish against Northwood, and he was arguably Masters Academy’s Man of the Match.

Kaisei Korytoski, St. George’s School (R.I.), ‘27: Korytoski scored a fantastic goal in quick response to a Choate Rosemary Hall goal, earning a 1-1 draw. He was dynamic on the ball throughout the match and pressed effectively.

DEFENDERS

Hunter Collins, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), ‘27: Collins served up three assists from his left back spot on Sunday.

Luca Gallo, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), ‘27: A center back from Canada, Gallo delivered a stellar performance, slowing Pennington’s potent offense.

Caiden London, Berkshire School (Mass.), ‘27: The team captain and center back was a strong presence throughout the match. He won most aerial duels, made several firm tackles, and led vocally as he organized the back line.

Michael Madeiros, St. Andrew’s College (Canada), ‘27: The Bermudian is a determined tackler, commanded the back line, and scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Prep Top 15-ranked Northfield Mount Hermon.

GOALKEEPER

Reed Orben, Taft School (Conn.), ‘27: The Lehigh commit key saves and the right decisions while posting a shutout. He is good at distribution.

SPECIAL MENTIONS

FORWARDS

Jordan Alabre, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), ‘27: Alabre was dynamic up top, consistently creating chances for himself and finishing three of them for a hat trick. His pace was a constant threat.

Artie Ambuhl, Millbrook School (N.Y.), ‘27: Ambuhl applied constant pressure on the St. Andrew's backline and scored three goals.

Alex Benamou, Pennington School (N.J.), ‘27: The United Kingdom native scored Pennington’s lone goal against Loomis.

Marco Devotto, Williston Northampton School (Mass.), ‘28: Devotto, from Brazil, was dangerous on the attack and earned a penalty kick.

James Drago, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), ‘27: Drago scored a goal and assisted on the other as Loomis edged Pennington School in a clash of nationally ranked programs.

Ismael Higgins, High Mowing School (N.H.), ‘28: Higgins was a positive attacking presence, especially in the second half, scoring a hat trick to help secure the win.

Guillermo Lama Gutierrez, St. Thomas More (Conn.), ‘29: The Spaniard scored twice in the team’s 3-0 win. He showed class with both finishes, first chipping the keeper and then scoring on a well-placed header.

Liam Martin, Tabor Academy, ‘27: The Tufts commit plays as a False 9, dropping into space and serving as a reliable target who consistently holds up the ball.

Kai Ramos, Puerto Rico Sea Raiders, ‘27: The dangerous forward created several scoring chances and was a menace on the press. At 6-foot-2, he his an imposing attacking player.

Morra Sabbat, FC Florida Prep, ‘28: The talented winger is strong in 1v1 situations and can take on two or three players at a time, making some miss. He was a great outlet option for FC Florida in a match with a talented Woodstock Academy program.

Michel Tapoko, Hoosac School (N.Y.), ‘28: The winger/forward from Canada shows great mobility in the attack and scored his fifth goal of the season on Sunday.

Adriano Valmora, Middlesex School (Mass.), ‘28: He scored Middlesex’s lone goal. He was the most influential attacking player in the game. The Montreal-based junior now has 40 goals and 25 assists in his Middlesex career.

MIDFIELDERS

Camden Allenby, Proctor Academy (N.H.), ‘27: Allenby continued his goal-scoring streak in both live play and penalties. He scored all three of Proctor’s goals during the weekend.

Daniel Angeles, Berkshire School (Mass.), ‘29: An attacking midfielder, he consistently threatened in 1-on-1 situations, taking players on and using his creativity to make things happen. He combined well when the moment called for it and counterpressed effectively, using his reading of the game, speed, and tenacity to put opponents under pressure.

Cristian Ayala, St. George’s School (R.I.), ‘27: A center defensive midfielder, he was impactful in an evenly matched midfield battle against Choate. He was tenacious in the tackle, covered tremendous ground on both sides of the ball, and played a central role in his team’s buildup play.

Mason Barron, Taft School (Conn.), ‘27: The defensive center mid won every duel. His strength is his defensive skills.

Jeremiah Chappel, Lawrence Academy (Mass.), ‘28: Chappel was everywhere on the pitch. Starting at defensive midfield, he dictated the tempo. He sparked several dangerous counterattacks before moving to the wing, where he delivered several threatening crosses and scored a late second-half equalizer.

Jay Cho, Williston Northampton School (Mass.), ‘28: The South Korean native was Williston’s top midfielder, controlling the game in the middle of the park while scoring the team’s lone goal.

Owen Ciaglo, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), ‘28: He worked hard throughout the 90 minutes. He won the ball back and made Choate a threat going forward. He also assisted on the team’s only goal.

Will Curtis, Hoosac School (N.Y.), ‘27: Curtis alternates between forward and attacking mid. He scored a goal against RMPUS. He is an effective finisher, and has four goals early in the season.

Dino Gavetti, Milton Academy (Mass.), ‘28: He stood out, winning balls and looking to connect in the final third.

Hamilton Hadden, Proctor Academy (N.H.), ‘28: Hadden was a standout center mid, helping in possession and transition.

Mateo Henry-Lecombe, Woodstock Academy, '28: Another strong Canadian prospect, Henry-Lecombe connected lines together well and set up chances.

Sam Kelso, St. Paul’s School (N.H.), ‘28: Started as the center attacking mid and moved to defensive center mid. He dictated play for large parts of the match and was defensively on the front foot, setting up several counter-attacking moments.

Will Kourakis, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), ‘27: A central defensive midfielder, Kourakis won several balls and got on the end of a corner kick for a goal.

David Lee, St. Thomas More (Conn.), ‘27: The South Korean winger scored the goal to kill the game, ripping a shot from about 25 yards out.

Arthur Masson, Woodstock Academy, '27: The Canadian attacker player was dangerous n the ball and had a goal and one assist.

Sam Li, Milton Academy (Mass.), ‘28: A native of Hong Kong, Li won several tackles and aerial duels. He also switched the point of attack well.

Cristopher Lobo, Berkshire School (Mass.), ‘30: The defensive midfielder from Costa Rico played the full 90 minutes. He broke up plays through his anticipation and, when Berkshire had the ball, showed the vision to break lines with both his passing and his dribbling.

Sasha Mykhalchuk, Millbrook School (N.Y.), ‘27: The post-grad transfer scored a goal and assisted on one in Millbrook’s victory. He is simply a playmaker.

Greg Pinto, High Mowing School (N.H.), ‘27: Center attacking mid played an outstanding game and provided two assists. While controlling the midfield as a ball winner, he also provides a reliable source of attacking production.

Cesar Tupac-Yupanqui, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), ‘27: The holding midfielder won several aerial duels while keeping the ball moving in possession.

Billy Zuze, Middlesex School (Mass.), ‘28: The midfielder from Malawi played a true box-to-box role and was crucial on both sides of the ball.

DEFENDERS

Nick Alexander, St. Andrew’s College (Canada), ‘27: The center back and team captain used his 6-foot-4 frame to be a physical presence.

Luca Giugno, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘27: The Panamanian is a lock-down defender who can transition into the attack. He scored in the win over Masters Academy.

Tom Guilluy, Bridgton Academy (Maine), ‘27: The left center back from France was the heart of the team all weekend. He defends well and consistently plays the ball out of the back.

Jack Hawgood, Lawrence Academy (Mass.), ‘27: Hawgood was a rock at the back. Beyond a miscommunication following an offensive corner kick that led to Florida Prep’s first goal, Hawgood dominated the defensive third and was instrumental in keeping Florida Prep boxed in and under pressure during the second half.

Lheerin Hanchell, High Mowing School (N.H.), ‘29: A center back who held it down defensively for 90 minutes. He is a calm, reliable presence out the back, especially for being such a young player at this level.

Jelani Harvey, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), ‘28: The center back was calm on the ball, allowing Choate to play out of the back. He was great at winning contested balls and keeping St. George’s forwards at bay.

Nicholas Huguet, Puerto Rico Sea Raiders, ‘28: A talented center back, he kept the defense organized and played a key role in the team’s ability to build out of the back.

Josh LeBlanc, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio), ‘28: LeBlanc created a lot of trouble down the right side of the field.

Will McCarthy, Middlesex School (Mass.), ‘28: The center back thwarted the Western Reserve service into Middlesex’s box on countless occasions.

Ben Mulherin, Worcester Academy (Mass.), ‘27: Stood out for winning his aerial duels and playing the ball forward.

Lewis Preau, Masters Academy (Mass.), ‘27: He was outstanding at center back from start to finish

David Rubin, Worcester Academy (Mass.), ‘27: Played well as a right back defending 1v1. As a right wing, he was able to take his man on and cross the ball

Luns Sartor, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio), ‘29: The sophomore shut down the Middlesex wingers and put in a solid defensive performance.

Marcos Silva, Hoosac School (N.Y.), ‘27: An offensive-minded left back is highly technical and effective on set pieces. He scored a goal in the win over RMPUS of Canada.

Sebastian Solis, Westtown School (Pa.), ‘27: Solis is making a case for the overall Best XI by being singled out in both matches this weekend. Beyond his defensive skills, Solis scored a goal in the victory over Worcester Academy.

Nate Stillman, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), ‘27: Coupled with fellow center back Luca Gallo to keep Pennington star and Rutgers commit Matthew Addai scoreless.

Noah Tomasula, Millbrook School (N.Y.), ‘27: A workhorse on both sides of the ball, he consistently won tackles, created opportunities for his teammates, and finished with a pair of assists.

Jeremy Ye, Taft School (Conn.), ‘28: The Canadian is very composed under pressure.

GOALKEEPERS

Jean Chretian, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.), Sr.: The native of France has been an impact player, as advertised.

Leo Colinet, St. Paul’s School (N.H.), ‘27: The Canadian keeper commanded his box all game long, coming off his line at the right moments to sweep up through balls. He confidently held all shots and collected several crosses under pressure.

Joseph Corsetti, St. Andrew’s College (Canada), ‘28: The Canadian goalkeeper made two big saves, was strong coming off his line, and delivered decisive distribution.

Yuri Dryden, St. Thomas More (Conn.), ‘27: The Jamaican goalkeeper was a brick wall in goal, making 10 saves and claiming several dangerous crosses. He also played a key role in St. Thomas More’s ability to build out of the back.

Niko Larrucea, Bridgton Academy (Maine), ‘27: The keeper from Brazil made several key 1v1 saves and showed he is good with his feet.

Ollie Payson, Masters Academy (Mass.), ‘27: Payson had an excellent game in goal, making a couple of key saves at important moments of the game.

Ludovic Trudel, St. Andrew’s School (R.I.), ‘27: One of several outstanding Canadian keepers at the event, Trudel had an outstanding day, dominating the box and performing well as a sweeper keeper.

Others Who Stood Out

D: Casey Bestler, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.), ‘28

M/F: Topher Cashen, Proctor Academy (N.H.), ‘27

D: Nathaniel Chung, Masters Academy (Mass.), ‘27

GK: Wyatt Crislip, Westtown School (Pa.), ‘27

D: Charlie Fauth, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.), ‘28

F: Erick Garcia, FC Florida Prep (Fla.), ‘27

F: Noah Helfgott, Middlesex School (Mass.), ‘28

D: Beckett Heroux, St. George’s School (R.I.), ‘27

F: Wisdom Humalie, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), ‘27

M: Manas Kontham, Lawrence Academy, ‘27

F: Jackson Kalunga, St. Andrew’s School (R.I.), ‘29

F: Rodrigo Monsalve, South Kent School (Conn.), ‘27

F: John Obiero, Williston Northampton School (Mass.), ‘28

M: Joey Riley, Pennington School (N.J.), ‘27

M: Chris Saunders, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), ‘28

M: Liam Spahr, FC Florida Prep (Fla.), ‘28

GK: Mathieu Thibodeau, South Kent School (Conn.), ‘27

M: Noah Torudag, Tabor Academy (Mass.), ‘27

DM: Jackson Walker, Tabor Academy (Mass.), ‘29

D: Trevor Wolff, Westtown School (Pa.), ‘27

F: Tanner Zirinsky, Hill School (Pa.), ‘27

RESULTS

No. 1 Taft School (Conn.) 3, Bridgton Academy (Maine) 0: Goals - TS: Alex Calabro 2, Fields DeShaw.

No. 2 Hoosac School Prep-1 (N.Y.) 4, RMPUS U19 (Canada) 2: Goals - HS: Will Curtis, Mateus Belucio, Marco Silva, Michel Tapoko. RMPUS: n/a.

No. 3 Woodstock Academy (Conn.) 4, FC Florida Prep-1 (Fla.) 1: Goals - Jeremie Kasongo 2, Arthur Masson, Luca Passinha. FCF: Bodie Mass.

No. 4 Northwood School (N.Y.) 2, No. 5 Masters Academy (Mass.) 1: Goals - NS: Thiago Cesar, Luca Giugno. MA: Andre Ferreira.

No. 6 Milton Academy (Mass.) 1, Berkshire School (Mass.) 1: Goals - MA: Henry Brown. BS: Alex Cestone.

St. Andrew’s College (Canada) 1, No. 7 Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.) 0: Goal - SAC: Michael Madeiros.

No. 10 Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) 2, No. 8 Pennington School (N.J.) 1: Goals - LC: James Drago, Jaden Behm. PS: Alex Benamou.

No. 9 Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.) 1, St. George’s School (R.I.) 1: Goals - CRH: Wisdom Humalie. SG: Kaisei Korytoski.

Vermont Academy (Vt.) 2, No. 13 Deerfield Academy (Mass.) 0: Goals - VA: Marcos Gomez, Santino Luccetta.

No. 14 Avon Old Farms (Conn.) 6, Kimball Union Academy (N.H.) 1: Goals - AOF: Jordan Alabre 3, Keegan McCullough, Will Korourakis, Graham Williams. KUA: Anas Shabka.

Middlesex School (Mass.) 1, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) 1: Goals - MS: Adriano Valmora. WRA: Antonio Bustamante.

Noble & Greenough School (Mass.) 1, Williston Northampton School (Mass.) 1: Goals - N&G: Luke Gellert. WNS: Jay Cho.

High Mowing School (N.H.) 4, Hill School (Pa.) 1: Goals - HMS: Ismael Higgins 3, Ignacio Sanchez. HS: Brady Wang.

Westtown School (Pa.) 2, Worcester Academy (Mass.) 1: Goals - WS: Sebastian Solis, Nathan Balogun. WA: Ben English

Millbrook School (N.Y.) 4, St. Andrew’s School (R.I.) 1: Goals - MS: Artie Ambuhl 3, Sasha Mykhalchuk. SA: Jackson Kalunga.

St. Paul’s School (N.H.) 4, Tabor Academy (Mass.) 1: Goals - SP: Henry Hayne 2, Evers Saleeby, Valentino Salvatore. TA: Noah Torudag.

Hoosac Varsity (N.Y.) 2, South Kent School (Conn.) 1: Goals - HV: Gabriel Monteiro, Rayan Alouini. SKS: Rodrigo Monsalve.

St. Thomas More-1 (Conn.) 3, Phelps School (Pa.) 0: Goals - STM: Guillermo Lama Gutierrez 2, David Lee.

Puerto Rico Sea Raiders (PR) 2, Proctor Academy (N.H.) 2: Goals - PRSR: Lorenzo Fret, Sebastian Fernandez. PA: Camden Allenby 2.

Lawrence Academy (Mass.) 1, FC Florida Prep-2 (Fla.) 1: Goals - LA: Jeremiah Chappel. FCF: AJ Herlong.

Woodstock Academy-2 (Conn.) 2, South Kent School-2 (Conn.) 1.

Masters Academy-2 (Mass.) 5, Northwood School U17 (N.Y.) 3.

Hoosac Prep-2 (N.Y.) 3, RMPUS U17 (Canada) 0.