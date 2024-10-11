Top 10 San Diego Section high school football rankings (10/8/2024)
SAN DIEGO SECTION LISTS: Top breakout candidates| Top quarterbacks | Top running backs |Top receivers| Top defensive linemen | Top linebackers |Top defensive backs|Top special teams players| Top 20 out-of-section games|Top 25 regular season games
Here are the latest rankings as of Oct. 8, 2024 (rankings released every Monday)
TOP 10 CIF-SDS RANKINGS
1. Lincoln (4-2)
Last week: 1
Results: Beat Los Alamitos, 24-14
Next: Friday vs. Point Loma
2. Cathedral Catholic (5-1)
Last week: 2
Results: Beat St. Augustine, 42-0
Next: Friday at Granite Hills
3. Granite Hills (5-1)
Last week: 3
Results: Beat Steele Canyon, 39-0
Next: Friday vs. Cathedral Catholic
4. Mission Hills (5-1)
Last week: 4
Results: Beat Carlsbad, 35-28
Next: Friday vs. Torrey Pines
5. La Costa Canyon (6-0)
Last week: 5
Results: Beat Poway, 33-15
Next: Friday at El Camino
6. San Marcos (6-1)
Last week: 6
Results: Beat Fallbrook, 55-6
Next: Friday at Mt. Carmel
7. Mount Miguel (5-1)
Last week: 9
Results: Beat Grossmont, 63-26
Next: Friday at Helix
8. Carlsbad (4-2)
Last week: 7
Results: Lost to Mission Hills, 35-28
Next: Friday at Poway
9. Torrey PInes (3-3)
Last week: 10
Results: Beat El Camino, 7-6
Next: Friday at Mission Hills
10. El Camino (4-2)
Last week: 8
Results: Lost to Torrey Pines, 7-6
Next: Friday vs. La Costa Canyon
Five others to watch: Brawley (6-0), La Jolla (4-2), Poway (3-3), Oceanside (4-3), Rancho Bernardo (5-1)
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.