California high school football: Top defensive linemen in CIF San Diego Section
High school football practice is officially underway in the San Diego Section with the first scrimmages two weeks away. We're continuing to take a look at the top players in the section by position
Up next is a look at the top defensive linemen in the section. Bronx Letuligasenoa (Cathedral Catholic) and Eugene Rice (Lincoln) lead the group that is set to have many more names pop up during the 2024 season.
Rankings are put together using a combination of past production, recruiting rankings and competition level.
1. Bronx Letuligasenoa, Cathedral Catholic, Jr.
Letuligasenoa had a breakout sophomore season at St. Augustine as a sophomore, finishing with 91 tackles and 9.5 sacks. Now at Cathedral Catholic, he holds offers from San Diego State, Washington and Cal.
2. Eugene Rice, Lincoln, Sr.
Rice totaled 71 tackles and 10 sacks as a junior, earning 1st team All-CIF honors.
3. Luke Westfall, Cathedral Catholic, Sr.
Westfall's strong junior season led to double digit scholarship offers.
4. Nash Cooper, La Costa Canyon, Sr.
A two-way starter for the Mavericks, Montana, Cornell and Dartmouth are among the offers that have arrived.
5. Kuba Polak, Granite Hills, Sr.
Polak has 52 tackles and four sacks over the past two seasons. He's set for a big final season, filling the spot of several key graduates.
6. Kieran Sullivan, San Marcos, Sr.
Sullivan had 42 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble as a junior. He'll be relied upon heavily for a San Marcos team on the rise.
7. Sidney Dupuy, Cathedral Catholic, Sr. (San Diego State)
Dupuy picked up football as a junior, showcasing his size at six-foot-six and 260 pounds. After adding more than 10 scholarship offers, he committed to San Diego State in June.
8. Rashad Scott, Lincoln, Sr.
In 30 varsity games for the Hornets, Scott has totaled 81 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.
9. Julius Patton, La Jolla Country Day, Sr.
A two-way starter for the Torreys, Patton had 57 tackles and five sacks as a junior. He's added offers from the service academies and several Ivy League schools.
10. Jonah Tua, Army-Navy, Jr.
Tua had 63 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles as a sophomore for the Warriors.
More (alphabetical) to watch
Braeden Bartocci, Point Loma, Sr.
Timothy Bresenden, Westview, Sr.
Noah Contreras, Hoover, Jr.
Kingston Faatili, El Camino, Sr.
Bodie Friend, Helix, Jr.
Emilio Fimbres, Vincent Memorial, Sr.
Cable Fledderjohn, Coronado, Sr.
Davion Hartfield, Central, Sr.
Timothy LaBrucherie, Bishop’s, Sr.
Kingston Schaaf, Eastlake, Sr.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca