2026 California Football: Top 50 Linebackers to Watch

Famed NFL linebackers Ted Bruschi ( Roseville ), Jack Del Rio ( Hayward ), Willie McGinest ( Long Beach Poly ), Ron Rivera ( Seaside ), Jerry Robinson ( Cardinal Newman ), Junior Seau ( Oceanside ) and D.J. Williams ( De La Salle ) all prepped in California before embarking on amazing professional careers.

The latest crop of top linebacker recruits and busy tackling machines are below, heading into the 2026 season.

The list is based on recruitability and high school production.

See recruiting rankings from the class of 2027 by 247Sports and On3/Rivals and 2028 by 247Sports and On3/Rivals .

California’s 2026 season is less than a week away with openers starting Aug. 20-21 in the Central, Southern, San Diego, Sac-Joaquin and Los Angeles City sections, and Aug. 27-28 in the Central Coast Section, North Coast, Oakland and San Francisco sections.

TOP CALIFORNIA PLAYERS TO WATCH | QBs RBs WR/TEs OL DL

TOP 20 CALIFORNIA LBs TO WATCH IN 2026

1. Taven Epps, Tustin, Sr.

College: Oklahoma

The 6-3, 225-pounder had 72 tackles (12 for losses), three sacks and 13 QB hurries for the state’s No. 21 team. He has a whopping 33 college offers, including Alabama, Texas and Georgia, but picked the Sooners on Jan. 10.

2. Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica, Sr.

Pacifica (Oxnard) Isaiah Phelps is one of the top linebackers to watch in 2026. | Jeremy Westerbeck

College: San Diego State

The outside linebacker has been in on an almost unfathomable 500 tackles in his prep career, including 232 last season. Of those, 23 were for losses. He’s also a good offensive threat with 1,746 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6-1, 215-pounder has 25 offers, but picked SDS on May 18 despite 24 other offers, including Auburn, Cal and Michigan.

3. Isaiah Leilua, Servite, Sr.

College: Washington

The 6-foot, 220-pounder, for the state’s No. 17 team also has offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, USC, Oklahoma and Oregon.

4. Ethan Coach, St. John Bosco, Sr.

College: Washington

The 6-3, 205-pounder will join Leilua and his own brother Justin at Washington, which already has 24 firm commits. Coach, who will begin his senior season Friday at Bishop Gorman-Las Vegas has 14 offers including Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas and BYU>

5. Landon Miller, De La Salle, Jr.

De La Salle's Landon Miller takes down another ball carrier as already a two-year starter for the state's No. 6 ranked team. | Photo by Dennis Lee

College: Uncommitted

The 6-3, 220-pounder has been a starter for the state’s No. 6 team since he was a freshman, a rarity at the longtime national power. Miller has offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and Notre Dame among his 14. He’s the Spartans’ backup quarterback.

6. Allen Kennett V, Servite, Jr.

College: Uncommitted

In 11 games as a sophomore, playing in arguably the toughest league in the nation, Kennett had 69 tackles and also doubled as a running back. Like Miller, he also has played quarterback.

7. Josiah Poyer, St. John Bosco, Sr.

College: USC

The 6-1, 225-pounder has 121 career tackles, 14 for losses, for the state’s No. 1 ranked team. He committed to the Trojans on March 29, even with 14 other offers, including Michigan, Penny State and Ohio State.

8. DJ Clanton, Mater Dei., Sr

College: New Mexico

The 6-1, 210-pounder has 119 career tackles for the Monarchs during his three-year varsity career. He committed to New Mexico on Jun 9 even with offers from Arizona State, Utah, Oregon State, San Diego State and UNLV to name a few.

9. Justin Coach, St. John Bosco, Sr.

College: Washington

What a duo the Huskies are garnering in the Coach brothers. The 6-2, 205-pounder also had offers from Cal, Arizona State, Texas Tech and USC, among others.

10. Jeremy Davis, Helix, Sr.

College: Fresno State

The rangy 6-1, 210-pound standout has 178 career tackles, 21 for loss, including 11.5 sacks. A track and field sprinter and jumper possesses the athleticism and speed top college programs are after. Oregon, Boise State and San Diego State are among eight other colleges to give Davis an offer.

11. Mike Davis Jr., Mater Dei, Sr.

College: UCLA

A second Monarch on this list, the 6-1, 225-pounder committed Feb. 4 before making his first official visit on June 19. He had 22 tackles in seven games as a junior.

12. Iona Uiagelelei, Orange Lutheran, Sr.

College: Uncommitted

The 6-foot, 220-pounder has 13 offers, including BYU, Michigan State and UCLA.

13. Kaleb Aiava, Servite, Jr.

College: Uncommitted

A third Friar on this list should solidify one of the best defenses in Southern California. Washington, which already has a commitment from teammate Leilua.

14. Henderson Carter V, Norco, Jr.

College: Uncommitted

The 6-foot, 200-pounder has five offers, including Cal, Colorado State, New Mexico, Sacramento State and Fresno State.

15. Ahmeer Williamson, Crean Lutheran, Sr.

College: Uncommitted

The 6-foot, 205-pounder transferred from St. John Bosco, where he had 42 career tackles for the Braves. He has eight offers including Arizona, Syracuse and Southern Miss.

16. Josiah Rand, Chaminade, Sr.

College: Washington State

At 6-2 and 210 pounds and blessed with excellent speed, Rand is a sideline-to-sideline talent who had 50 tackles last season at Chaminade.

17. Kane Casani, Loyola-Los Angeles, Sr.

College: Undecided

He may not be on a lot of college radars, but the 6-1, 200-pounder had a whopping 166 tackles in 2025, almost 13 per game. 16 of those were for loss.

18. Logan Coleman, Chaparral-Temecula, Sr.

College: Undecided

The 6-foot, 200-pounder averaged nearly 10 tackles per game last season for the 14th-ranked team to start 2026.

19. Jerrek Buckley, Rancho Cotate, Sr.

College: Undecided

A first-team All-Bay Area selection had 145 tackles and four sacks as a junior. The 6-2, 225-pounder also started at tight end.

20. PeeWee Wilson, Pacifica, Sr.

College: Undecided

Forget the nickname, the 6-foot, 211-pounder is a tackle machine with 336 of them in his three-year career, including 63 as a freshman and 151 last season.

30 More to watch (alphabetically)

Beckam Amare, Damien, Sr.

Max Bates, Palos Verdes, Sr. (UNLV)

Julian Bruno, Grant Union, Jr.

Tres Buster, Miramonte-Orinda, Sr.;

Zion Cadet, De La Salle, Sr.

Ethan Chase, Mitty, Sr.

Henderson Carter V, Norco, Sr.

EJ Coleman, Folsom, Sr.

Aidan Dagher, Burbank, Sr.;

Kye Duval, Corona Centennial, Jr.

Jayden King, Bullard, Sr.

DeAndre Kirkpatrick, Crenshaw, Sr.

Taupaki Latu, Serra-San Mateo, So.

Ke’andre Lee, St. Bonaventure, Sr.

OC Lehner, Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, senior

Jayden Lewis, St. Francis-Mountain View, Sr.

Nathaniel Mendoza, Heritage-Brentwood, Sr.

Lane Miller, Half Moon Bay, Sr.

Jameson Mitzel, De La Salle, Jr.

Dylan Modena, Serra-San Mateo, Sr.

Jared Newman, Los Gatos, Sr.

Jeffrey Patino, Paraclete, Sr.

Nico Pavlin, Pittsburg, So.

Jack Riedy, St. Ignatius, Jr.

Tyler Sadler, Salesian, Sr.

Matt Salmeron, Corona Centennial, Jr.

Sosene Schuster, Mater Dei, So.

Ezekiel Su’a, Mater Dei, Sr.

Ernie Tofi, Riordan, Jr.

Chase Togia’i, Valley Christian-San Jose, So.