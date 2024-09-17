Boston College commit Corin Berry making big strides in junior season
The 2023 season was full of ups and downs for Corin Berry and the Charter Oak football team. After beating Temecula Valley in their season opener, the Chargers proceeded to lose eight of their next nine games. The Chargers made their way into the Southern Section Division 8 playoffs and ripped off three straight wins before dropping the championship game to Jurupa Hills, 21-14.
Now in his second season as the starting quarterback, Berry and the Chargers appear to have made a significant jump in 2024. They've opened up the season 3-1 heading into this week's bye.
Berry put together his best performance of his varsity career in last week's game against Yorba Linda. He completed 29 of 47 passes, finishing with 351 yards, four touchdown passes and no interceptions. It was the third straight game that Berry has thrown at least four touchdown passes. As a sophomore, Berry reached 200 yards passing in four games. He's matched that total through four games this season.
In 2023, Berry showed flashes but struggled with accuracy, completing 49 percent of his passes while throwing 17 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He's made big strides so far this year, completing 62 percent of his passes while throwing 16 touchdown passes and only two interceptions through four games.
Berry's top targets in the pass game are two of Southern California's best in Legend Lyons (Minnesota commit) and Marquis Bradley (UC Davis commit). The duo have combined to catch 13 touchdowns on the season and will play a big role as Sierra League play gets started in three weeks.
Berry visited Boston College this past June and received a scholarship offer shortly after working out for their coaching staff. He wasted little time, announcing his commitment to the Eagles less than a week later.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
