Mater Dei QB Furian Inferrera commits to Boston College

Furian iInferrera announced his commitment to Boston College on Instagram on Monday.

Caleb Sisk

Durian Inferrera during warmups for a high school game
Durian Inferrera during warmups for a high school game / Furian Inferrera Instagram

Furian Inferrera had a big announcement on Monday night.

Inferrera announced the school he would be committing to around 7:00 PM EST on Monday night.

Inferrera is the quarterback for Mater Dei High School and was part of the National Championship winning high school team in the state of California.

Inferrera holds many offers including Nebraska, Oregon State and others.

The talented 6-foot-3 prospect announced on Monday that he would be committing to the Boston College Eagles.

He is the second 2027 commit for the Eagles following behind Jackson Tucker who committed to Boston College on October 7th, 2024.

The talented QB finished his season with Mater Dei with a QB rating of 120.1 and a completion rate of 75%. This is great considering the great competition that the Monarchs face.

He was named Monarch of the year following his season which is the award handed out to the Monarch’s MVP.

Caleb Sisk
