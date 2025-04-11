High School

California high school football: Chino releases 2025 schedule

The Cowboys look to have a better season in 2025

Caleb Sisk

Chino Cowboys offensive tackle Pablo Valdez
Chino Cowboys offensive tackle Pablo Valdez / Pablo Valdez (X)

The Chino Cowboys have released their 2025 football schedule. They are one of many teams from California to announce their schedule on social media.

The Cowboys will play many strong teams next season, including Summit, Schurr and others who played the Cowboys last season and defeated them.

The Cowboys finished the 2024 season with a 5-7 record despite beating Walnut 54-24.

The 2025 schedule goes as follows:

• 8/22 vs Laguna Beach
• 8/29 at Summit
• 9/5 vs Aliso Niguel
• 9/12 vs Schurr
• 9/19 at Don Lugo
• 10/2 at Covina
• 10/10 at Walnut
• 10/17 at Los Altos
• 10/24 vs South Hills
• 10/30 vs Diamond Bar

The Cowboys will be returning star offensive lineman Pablo Valdez. The team will be led by Alex Arellano III. He replaced six-year head coach Joey LaRosa in February.

Published
