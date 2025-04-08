High School

Rio Rancho (New Mexico) baseball player charged for urinating in water jug

A Rams JV player faces 15 counts of battery

Caleb Sisk

/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rio Rancho (New Mexico) Rams took the field against La Cueva High School in a junior varsity game in late March.

The Rams earned the win, but that was not the biggest story.

KOAT in Albuquerque reported that a Rams player allegedly urinated in the opposing team's water jug and now faces 15 counts of battery. A lawyer and an on-air legal expert from KOAT explained the situation.

"In New Mexico, if you put something in ... someone's water jug, and you give it to the person and they don't suspect there's anything in there ... you've essentially committed a battery," KOAT legal expert John Day said.

Day explained that the 16-year-old faces 15 counts "because there are 15 people who theoretically drank from this water jug."

The investigation is ongoing and more details are likely to emerge.

Published
Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023. He started as a graphic designer with his own company that was and is run through social media. Sisk grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has experience traveling back to his hometown and all throughout the state of Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to cover high school sports. He has written for many On SI sites and has worked with Rivals in the past. He also expresses the enjoyment of writing about multiple sports and topics, although his first love for writing has always been recruiting. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

