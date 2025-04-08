Rio Rancho (New Mexico) baseball player charged for urinating in water jug
The Rio Rancho (New Mexico) Rams took the field against La Cueva High School in a junior varsity game in late March.
The Rams earned the win, but that was not the biggest story.
KOAT in Albuquerque reported that a Rams player allegedly urinated in the opposing team's water jug and now faces 15 counts of battery. A lawyer and an on-air legal expert from KOAT explained the situation.
"In New Mexico, if you put something in ... someone's water jug, and you give it to the person and they don't suspect there's anything in there ... you've essentially committed a battery," KOAT legal expert John Day said.
Day explained that the 16-year-old faces 15 counts "because there are 15 people who theoretically drank from this water jug."
The investigation is ongoing and more details are likely to emerge.
