High School

Ex-Sunnyslope High School star Todd Golden wins college basketball national championship

The former Sunnyslope standout wins the national title with the Florida Gators

Caleb Sisk

Apr 7, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden reacts after cutting down a piece of the net after winning the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.
Apr 7, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden reacts after cutting down a piece of the net after winning the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Todd Golden has been a great college basketball coach, but he was also a great high school basketball player.

Golden is a former Sunnyslope guard who was a standout in his playing days.

Golden had many outstanding plays as he mastered the game of basketball at the high school level, including an outstanding shot he made in the Arizona state championship game in 2002.

"In the 2002 state championship game against Page, he made this unbelievable shot as he was falling out of bounds," former Sunnyslope coach Dan Mannix told The Arizona Republic. "He threw it over the backboard, and it went in.

"When he made that shot, I turned to my assistant and said, 'We're going to win.'"

The talented player was awarded a fabulous shot award which was handed out by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Golden is just as accomplished of a coach as Monday he defeated the Houston Cougars with the Florida Gators to win the men's college basketball national championship. The Gators won by two points, 65-63, in a true test of their talent.

The head coach has been one of the greatest coaches in the SEC recently, and he is bringing the title back to what many believe is the toughest conference in the nation.

Golden has been supported by many, including his former coach in Mannix, who has claimed to be screaming and cheering for his former player from home.

Golden, 39, is one of the youngest coaches to lead a team to a national championship.

More from this author (Caleb Sisk)

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-25 offseason and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023. He started as a graphic designer with his own company that was and is run through social media. Sisk grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has experience traveling back to his hometown and all throughout the state of Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to cover high school sports. He has written for many On SI sites and has worked with Rivals in the past. He also expresses the enjoyment of writing about multiple sports and topics, although his first love for writing has always been recruiting. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Arizona