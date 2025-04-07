High School

Recruiting news: 2027 WR Miguel Whitley (St. Augustine, La.) set to visit Florida State

Whitley also has interest from Tennessee and Mississippi, among others

Caleb Sisk

2027 WR Miguel Whitley with St. Augustine
2027 WR Miguel Whitley with St. Augustine / Miguel Whitley (X)

Spring camp is closing soon for many colleges as they look toward having their spring game in the next few weeks.

This also means recruits are getting the opportunity to see schools during practices for the last time this spring.

Miguel Whitley, a top high school wide receiver in the 2027 class from New Orleans, is likely taking one or two more visits.

"I will probably visit only one or two more," Whitley told High School On SI. "I might go to FSU on the 12th. I don’t know what else yet."

The Florida State Seminoles have typically been able to recruit well out of state, and that is what they will look to do with Whitley, who is continuing to grow as a prospect at St. Augustine High School and has caught many schools' attention, including Tennessee and Mississippi.

