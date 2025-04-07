Recruiting news: 2027 WR Miguel Whitley (St. Augustine, La.) set to visit Florida State
Spring camp is closing soon for many colleges as they look toward having their spring game in the next few weeks.
This also means recruits are getting the opportunity to see schools during practices for the last time this spring.
Miguel Whitley, a top high school wide receiver in the 2027 class from New Orleans, is likely taking one or two more visits.
"I will probably visit only one or two more," Whitley told High School On SI. "I might go to FSU on the 12th. I don’t know what else yet."
The Florida State Seminoles have typically been able to recruit well out of state, and that is what they will look to do with Whitley, who is continuing to grow as a prospect at St. Augustine High School and has caught many schools' attention, including Tennessee and Mississippi.
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
- Georgia high school football: Marietta releases 2025 schedule
- 4-star safety Craig Tutt of Oakland (Tennessee) names top 3 schools
- KJ McClain of Saint Joseph Regional (New Jersey) confirms 2 official visits
- Tennessee high school football: Powell releases 2025 schedule
- Tennessee high school baseball: Baylor-McCallie set to play on MiLB field
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-25 offseason and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App