Vote: Who will be the top running back in the CIF-Central Section in 2024?
Earlier this month, we told you who we think are the top running backs to watch in the Central Section. Now it's your turn to tell us what you think.
Choose from any of the candidates listed, and vote as many times as you'd like until 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The results will be announced on Monday.
See top quarterback lists: California’s Top 50 | San Diego Section | Southern Section |North Coast Section | Central Coast Section | Central Section | Sac-Joaquin Section
Meet the candidates:
Kourdey Glass, Hanford, Sr., (Oregon State commitment): The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder is the state’s No. 97 recruit overall from his class. He has 2,300 career rushing yards and 46 catches for 890 yards and 56 touchdowns. He rushed for more than 500 yards in both his freshman and junior seasons along with 1,222 yards as a sophomore and 21 scores.
Brandon Smith, Central, Jr.: The state’s No. 64 recruit overall for his class has six offers, including Fresno State, San Diego State and Washington State. The 6-foot, 185-pounder rushed 115 times last season for 790 yards and nine touchdowns and added 19 catches and another score. He also had 88 tackles from his cornerback spot.
Brison Abbott, Bakersfield, Sr.: Averaged better than 10 yards per his 212 carries for 2,152 total yards and 23 touchdowns for the Drillers. The 5-8, 185-pounder is waiting for his first offer. Rushed for 652 yards as a sophomore.
Jackson Cinfel, Clovis North, Sr.: Was a workhorse for the section’s top team with 254 carries, 1,904 yards and 17 touchdowns. Has offers from San Diego, Army and Yale.
McKay Madsen, Clovis North, Sr.: One of the section’s top overall recruits as an athlete, the 6-2, 220-pounder is the Broncos’ second option behind Cinfel after rushing for 1,677 yards and 28 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Madsen has 19 college offers though it appears his finalists are BYU, UCLA and Washington.
Jace Demacabalin, Kennedy, Jr.: Following a promising freshman season when he rushed for more than 500 yards in five games, the 6-1, 205-pounder broke loose as a sophomore with 1,893 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Jesse Rodriguez, Mendota, Sr.: The 5-8, 170-pounder scooted for 1,361 yards and 13 touchdowns and has 2,219 yards and 23 touchdowns in his two-year varsity career.
Robert Evans, Rosamond, Jr.: Exploded for 1,767 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games for the Roadrunners, who went 6-5 in 2023. He was part of a high-powered offense that averaged more than 500 yards per game almost evenly divided between run and pass.
Andrew Gartica, Boron, Jr.: Averaged a crazy 15.9 yards per his 85 carries last season for 1,351 yards and 21 touchdowns. Seven times he broke the century mark in a game. He also had 25 catches out of the backfield and 57 tackles from his cornerback spot.
Amani Sua, Torres, Sr.: A three-sport standout, the 6-2, 215-pounder rushed for 1,297 yards and 17 touchdowns last season for the 11-4 Toros, who won the Central Section D4 championship with a 69-14 win over Dos Palos. Sua rushed for 172 yards and four scores in that game.
Dimareea Banks, Roosevelt, Jr.: 2023 stats – 1,267 yards, eight TDs rushing; 16 catches for 222 yards
Dante Callejas, Frontier, Sr.
Christopher Espinoza, Shafter, Sr.: 2023 stats – 975 yards, 16 TDs rushing; two catches for 27 yards
Andre Flores, Dos Palos, Jr.: 2023 stats – 1,424 yards, 21 TDs rushing; 29 catches for 308 yards and four TDs
Isaiah Hernandez, San Luis Obispo, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,331 yards, 17 TDs rushing
Rocco Koory, Arroyo Grande, Jr.
Devon Laney, Bullard, Sr.: 2023 stats – 73 rushing yards; two catches for 11 yards
Noah Lopez, Wasco, Jr.: 2023 stats – 1,409 yards, 19 TDs rushing; two catches for 60 yards
Isaiah Morgan, Boron, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,028 yards, 11 TDs; six catches for 142 yards and two TDs
Kevin Moultrie, Hoover, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,212 yards and 10 TDs; two catches for eight yards
Christopher Velez, Kerman, Sr.: 2023 stats – seven carries for 80 yards; 18 catches for 220 yards and one TD