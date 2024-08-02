California high school football: Top running backs in CIF Central Section
The position is devalued. It’s no longer a marquee spot. Running backs are utterly interchangeable.
That’s the notion at the highest level, the NFL, and somewhat in college ball as well. But not in high schools. A breakaway, punishing running back is marquee at the prep level.
2023 SBLIVE/SI ALL-STATE CALIFORNIA TEAM
And here are 10 of the top backs to watch in the Central Section for the 2024 season, along with a few more.
The list (in order) is based on three equal parts, previous production, recruit-ability and level of competition played.
If we missed anyone, email mitch@scorebooklive.com. The season starts for most Central Section teams on Aug. 21-23.
Last year, the state Player of the Year, Bryson Donelson, a senior at Central Valley Christian, led the state in rushing with 3,297 yards and 58 total touchdowns. Another Central Section running back, Hunter Babb, a senior at Caruthers (303 carries, 3,245 yards, 45 TDs), was second in the state in rushing.
This season, 13 rushers who gained more than 1,000 yards from the 2023 season return in 2024. Check out all the top returners below with rushing totals gathered from MaxPreps leaderboards.
1. Kourdey Glass, Hanford, Sr., (Oregon State commitment)
The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder is the state’s No. 97 recruit overall from his class. He has 2,300 career rushing yards and 46 catches for 890 yards and 56 touchdowns. He rushed for more than 500 yards in both his freshman and junior seasons along with 1,222 yards as a sophomore and 21 scores.
2. Brandon Smith, Central, Jr.
The state’s No. 64 recruit overall for his class has six offers, including Fresno State, San Diego State and Washington State. The 6-foot, 185-pounder rushed 115 times last season for 279 yards and nine touchdowns and had 19 catches and another score. He also had 88 tackles from his cornerback spot.
3. Brison Abbott, Bakersfield, Sr.
Averaged better than 10 yards per his 212 carries for 2,152 total yards and 23 touchdowns for the Drillers. The 5-8, 185-pounder is waiting for his first offer. Rushed for 652 yards as a sophomore.
4. Jackson Cinfel, Clovis North, Sr.
Was a workhorse for the section’s top team with 254 carries, 1,904 yards and 17 touchdowns. Has offers from San Diego, Army and Yale.
5. McKay Madsen, Clovis North, Sr.
One of the section’s top overall recruits as an athlete, the 6-2, 220-pounder is the Broncos’ second option behind Cinfel after rushing for 1,677 yards and 28 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Madsen has 19 college offers though it appears his finalists are BYU, UCLA and Washington.
6. Jace Demacabalin, Kennedy, Jr.
Following a promising freshman season when he rushed for more than 500 yards in five games, the 6-1, 205-pounder broke loose as a sophomore with 1,893 yards and 36 touchdowns.
7. Jesse Rodriguez, Mendota, Sr.
The 5-8, 170-pounder scooted for 1,361 yards and 13 touchdowns and has 2,219 yards and 23 touchdowns in his two-year varsity career.
8. Robert Evans, Rosamond, Jr.
Exploded for 1,767 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games for the Roadrunners, who went 6-5 in 2023. He was part of a high-powered offense that averaged more than 500 yards per game almost evenly divided between run and pass.
9. Andrew Gartica, Boron, Jr.
Averaged a crazy 15.9 yards per his 85 carries last season for 1,351 yards and 21 touchdowns. Seven times he broke the century mark in a game. He also had 25 catches out of the backfield and 57 tackles from his cornerback spot.
10. Amani Sua, Torres, Sr.
A three-sport standout, the 6-2, 215-pounder rushed for 1,297 yards and 17 touchdowns last season for the 11-4 Toros, who won the Central Section D4 championship with a 69-14 win over Dos Palos. Sua rushed for 172 yards and four scores in that game.
Others (alphabetically) to watch
- Dimareea Banks, Roosevelt, Jr.
- Dante Callejas, Frontier, Sr.
- Christopher Espinoza, Shafter, Sr.
- Andre Flores, Dos Palos, Jr.
- Isaiah Hernandez, San Luis Obispo, Sr.
- Rocco Koory, Arroyo Grande, Jr.
- Devon Laney, Bullard, Sr.
- Noah Lopez, Wasco, Jr.
- Isaiah Morgan, Boron, Sr.
- Kevin Moultrie, Hoover, Sr.
- Christopher Velez, Kerman, Sr.
