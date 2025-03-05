California high school football: St. John Bosco announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Golden State and High School On SI California will share these as we see them.
Recently, the St. John Bosco Braves announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Braves will play 10 games, including opening up the season down in Florida against the 6-time state champion Manatee Hurricanes in Bradenton.
Among other teams on the schedule are Eastwood (Texas), Orange Lutheran, St. Louis (Hawaii), Servite and against rival Mater Dei at the end of the season on Halloween.
Below is the Braves' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 ST. JOHN BOSCO BRAVES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug 22: at Manatee (Florida)
Aug. 29: vs. Eastwood (Texas)
Sep. 5: vs. St. Frances Academy (Maryland)
Sep. 12: vs. Serra
Sep. 19: vs. St. Louis (Hawaii)
Oct. 3: at JSerra
Oct. 10: at Orange Lutheran
Oct. 17: at Santa Margarita
Oct. 24: vs. Servite
Oct. 31: vs. Mater Dei
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi