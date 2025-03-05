High School

California high school football: St. John Bosco announces 2025 schedule

Braves have 10 games scheduled including against Manatee (Florida) and St. Frances Academy (Maryland)

Andy Villamarzo

Dec 10, 2022; Mission Viejo, California, USA; St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro is congratulated after his team defeated Serra Padres45-0 in the CIF State Football Championship Open Division Bowl at Saddleback College. Going into the game St. John Bosco was the #1 ranked high school football team in the USA. Mandatory credit: Robert Hanashiro - USA TODAY.
Dec 10, 2022; Mission Viejo, California, USA; St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro is congratulated after his team defeated Serra Padres45-0 in the CIF State Football Championship Open Division Bowl at Saddleback College. Going into the game St. John Bosco was the #1 ranked high school football team in the USA. Mandatory credit: Robert Hanashiro - USA TODAY.

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Golden State and High School On SI California will share these as we see them.

Recently, the St. John Bosco Braves announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Braves will play 10 games, including opening up the season down in Florida against the 6-time state champion Manatee Hurricanes in Bradenton.

Among other teams on the schedule are Eastwood (Texas), Orange Lutheran, St. Louis (Hawaii), Servite and against rival Mater Dei at the end of the season on Halloween.

Below is the Braves' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 ST. JOHN BOSCO BRAVES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug 22: at Manatee (Florida)

Aug. 29: vs. Eastwood (Texas)

Sep. 5: vs. St. Frances Academy (Maryland)

Sep. 12: vs. Serra

Sep. 19: vs. St. Louis (Hawaii)

Oct. 3: at JSerra

Oct. 10: at Orange Lutheran

Oct. 17: at Santa Margarita

Oct. 24: vs. Servite

Oct. 31: vs. Mater Dei

Andy Villamarzo
