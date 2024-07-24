California high school football: Top wide receivers in CIF Southern Section
Southern California is a hotbed when it comes to high school football talent, especially at skill positions like wide receiver.
Recent names to dominate Friday nights in the Southland include Mater Dei's Amon-Ra St. Brown and Moorpark's Drake London. Both play on Sundays now.
SBLive will be previewing the upcoming high school football season in the Southern and City Section by breaking down top players by position, pre-season rankings, and other hot-topic storylines ahead of Week 0, which is scheduled for Aug. 22-23 (Thursday-Friday).
This is a look at the top wideouts to watch in the CIF Southern Section this fall, plus a few more.
1. Chris Henry Jr., Mater Dei, Jr. (Ohio State)
Henry transferred from Withrow High in Ohio to Mater Dei in February and immediately became one of California's 5-star prospects for the 2026 class. He's heralded as the No. 1 wide receiver in the country at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds.
Henry is the son of former NFL wideout Chris Henry.
2. Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita, Jr.
After watching Mosley at the Battle at the Beach, the best word to describe him might be unguardable. It didn't matter if corners pressed or gave him space, Mosley was able to get open and catch everything thrown his way. He tallied 1,282 yards on 81 receptions and 11 TDs as a sophomore.
Mosley has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas and USC.
3. Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo, Jr.
Spafford caught 83 passes for 1,576 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore last season, and since then, has been one of the most coveted wide receiver prospects on the West Coast. He's fast, quick, strong and catches everything. Spafford has offers from Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oregon and Miami.
4. Phillip Bell, Mission Viejo, Sr.
Bell has more than 30 scholarship offers for his services at wide receiver, including USC, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. Listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Bell is a problem in all facets for defensese with his combination of size, strength, speed and ball skills.
5. Marcus Harris, Mater Dei, Sr. (Oklahoma)
Harris was the second-leading receiver in 2023 with 644 yards and six touchdowns on 43 receptions. He'll be option No. 1 for new Mater Dei QB Dash Beierly. Harris could be the most sure handed wideouts in the state.
6. Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park, Sr.
What can't Rosenthal do?
The two-way standout tallied a state-leading 1,947 yards receiving and 21 TDs, and also had 12 interceptions on defense. He's listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds which could make him a perfect slot receiver type, especially given his speed and shiftiness.
7. Daniel Odom, St. John Bosco, Jr.
A physical wideout that can shed smaller corners at the line or in the air for jump balls at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. Odom's ability to get open will be pivotal for St. John Bosco in 2024 amid what looks to be a healthy QB battle in Braves camp.
8. Tavian McNair, Corona Centennial, Sr. (Utah)
McNair had to sit games last season after transferring to Centennial, but with a full slate ahead his senior year and QB Husan Longstreet spinning the ball, McNair could put up big numbers in 2024. He's listed at 6-foot-2, but looks taller and rangier than that in person.
9. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Mater Dei, Jr.
Dixon-Wyatt and Henry Jr. rival the WR tandem of Mission Viejo's Spafford and Bell. However, the physical makeup of the Mater Dei wideouts at 6-foot-2-plus give the Monarchs a huge advantage on Friday nights.
Dixon-Wyatt has offers to Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
10. Jadyn Robinson, Gardena Serra, Sr.
Robinson is expected to take a big step forward this upcoming season at Serra with QB Jimmy Butler behind center. Robinson is a speedster with offers to Texas, Utah, Arizona and Colorado, according to 247Sports.
A FEW MORE WRs
(alphabetical)
Ja'Myron Baker, Los Alamitos, Jr. (USC)
Jace Brown, Warren, Sr. (UCLA)
Ryder Brownstein, Brentwood, Sr.
Caden Butler, Chaparral, Sr.
Cory Butler, Corona Centennial, Sr. (Arizona State)
Clark Cokley, JSerra, So.
Jayden Coley, Rancho Cucamonga, So.
Brady Dieffenbach, Agoura, Sr.
Isaiah Dillon, Oxnard Pacifica, Sr. (Fresno State)
Chaz Gilbreath, Mayfair, Jr.
Cole Herlean, San Clemente, Sr.
AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta, Sr. (Boise State)
Legend Lyons, Charter Oak, Sr. (Minnesota)
Jacob Martin, Edison, Sr.
Jered Rennick, Cajon, Sr.
Skylar Robinson, Gardena Serra, So.
Jonah Smith, Santa Margarita, Jr. (UCLA)
Madden Williams, St. John Bosco, Jr.
Lamason Waller, Oak Hills, Sr. (BYU)